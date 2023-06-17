MotoGP, the starting grid of the German GP (Sachsenring)

Bagnaia is the fastest in qualifying for the German GP with 1:21.409. Pecco conquers his 15th pole in the top class and equals Wayne Rainey in the 16th place of the modern era in the top class (since 1971). Marini (2nd) and Miller (3rd) are also in the front row. Bezzecchi in fifth position. Another bitter Saturday for Quartararo, he doesn’t go beyond 12th place. Here is the Sachsenring starting grid, valid both for the Sprint on Saturday (3.00 pm) and for the GP on Sunday (2.00 pm)

