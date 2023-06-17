Home » MotoGP, the starting grid of the German GP (Sachsenring)
Health

MotoGP, the starting grid of the German GP (Sachsenring)

by admin

Bagnaia is the fastest in qualifying for the German GP with 1:21.409. Pecco conquers his 15th pole in the top class and equals Wayne Rainey in the 16th place of the modern era in the top class (since 1971). Marini (2nd) and Miller (3rd) are also in the front row. Bezzecchi in fifth position. Another bitter Saturday for Quartararo, he doesn’t go beyond 12th place. Here is the Sachsenring starting grid, valid both for the Sprint on Saturday (3.00 pm) and for the GP on Sunday (2.00 pm)

SPRINT IN LIVE STREAMING ALLE 15 SU SKYSPORT.IT

See also  There are too many new works this year, and they will debut at the same time as the new Switch? The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel extended to 2023 | Community Platform | Digital

You may also like

Clash in Rome: house search of the youtuber...

Elly Schlein in the streets with the M5S...

If you have a lot of stress, you...

here are the most popular “medical” apps –...

New important EU law on salaries alongside other...

Do we need to match toenails and fingernails?

Chicken or egg first? Researchers solve the mysteries...

Stroke, Revolutionary Nose Drops Accelerate and Improve Recovery...

Contact lenses and the sea: what to know...

Cranesbill: easy-care plant for every location | >...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy