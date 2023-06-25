MotoGP times today Dutch GP Assen live TV8, SKY and NOW

Here are the MotoGP times of the Dutch GP today Sunday at 14 on TV8, Sky Sport MotoGP, Sky Sports One ed in streaming su NOW. This morning from 9.40 the MotoGP warm up. Then the other races: the start of the Moto3 at 11 and the Moto2 at 12.15.

The MotoGP standings are firmly in the lead I’m sorry Bagnaiafollowed by Martin e Bezzecchi, all on Ducati. According to the MotoGP calendar, the next appointment will be on the weekend of 8/9 July for GP del Kazakistan.

MotoGP starting grid Assen 2023

On the starting grid of the MotoGP at Assen, in the Netherlands, the extraordinary performance of Marco Bezzecchi. After dominating free practice, Bezzecchi also took control of qualifying, leaving the world champion behind him Francis Bagnaia. Ducati which proved to be outstanding in qualifying, with Luca Marini who settled for third, although he slipped late in the battle for pole position. In the second starting row we find Quarterly, Binder and theAprilia by Aleix Espargaro, followed by his teammate Vinales. Complete disaster Marc Marquez which, this time has centered Bastianini, hitting him and ending up on the ground. The Honda Spaniard will start in 17th position, just ahead of the Ducati Team rider.

1. Bezzecchi M. Mooney VR46 Team 1:31.472

2. Bagnaia F. Ducati Lenovo Team +0.061

3. Marini L. Mooney VR46 Team +0.158

4. Quartararo F. Monster Energy Yamaha +0.199

5. Binder B. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.232

6. Spargaro A. Aprilia Racing +0.340

7. Vinales M. Aprilia Racing +0.365

8. Zarco J. Prima Pramac Racing +0.409

9. Marquez A. Gresini Racing MotoGP +0.426

10. Martin J. Prima Pramac Racing +0.698

11. Oliveira M. CryptoData RNF Team +0.702

12. Miller J. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.243

13. By Giannantonio F. Gresini Racing +0.192

14. Nakagami T. LCR Honda +0.504

15. Morbidelli F. Monster Energy Yamaha +0.537

16. Fernandez R. CryptoData RNF Team +0.678

17. Marquez M. Repsol Honda +0.679

18. Bastianini E. Ducati Lenovo Team +0.851

19. Savadori L. Aprilia Racing +1.015

20. Bradl S. LCR Honda +1,047

21. Fernandez A. Tech3 GASES Factory +1.089

22. Lecuona I. Repsol Honda +1,095

23. Folger J. Tech3 GASGAS Factory +1.307

Order of arrival of the Motogp sprint race in Assen, Holland

1. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

4. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

5. Brad Binder (KTM)

6. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

7. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

8. Luca Marini (Ducati)

9. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

10. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

The drivers standings updated after the Assen Sprint Race

1. Francesco Bagnaia 169

2. Jorge Martin 148

3. Marco Bezzecchi 138

4. Johann Zarco 109

5. Brad Binder 101 6

6. Luca Marini 89

Holland 2023 MotoGP schedules live on TV8, SKY and NOW

Sunday June 25th

Ore 9.40: warm up MotoGP

Ore 10: MotoGP Rider Fan Parade

Ore 10.30: Paddock Live

11.00 am: Moto3 race

Ore 12.00: Paddock Live

12.15: Moto2 race

Ore 13.15: Paddock Live

Ore 13.30: Grid

2.00 pm: MotoGP race

3.00 pm: Red Zone

Ore 16.00: Race Anatomy MotoGP

