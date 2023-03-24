



The unfortunate Spaniard remains in Faro hospital under observation but his life is not in danger. The pulmonary contusion is also relevant, Pol will have to face a long recovery Written by Marco Caregnato – Fri, 24/03/2023 – 22:59

An important update on Pol Espargarò’s condition arrives in the evening, the victim of an accident today in the final minutes of FP2 which at first made him fear the worst. Luckily the pilot’s life is not in danger, but the damages sustained in the accident are quite serious.

As reported by Dorna, the Spaniard suffered a fractured jaw and dorsal vertebrae. In addition to these two problems, Pol suffered serious lung trauma and will remain under observation in hospital in Faro for now. There is no information about whether surgery is needed to stabilize fractured vertebrae.

Certainly Pol will have to stay away from the bike for several months and GasGas (KTM) will be forced to appoint a replacement. The most natural thought in this regard goes to Dani Pedrosa, who in any case had to race at Jerez as a Wild Card and could be called into question. But Jonas Folger also returned to KTM this year, so Pedrosa isn’t the only choice available.

We look forward to further updates on Espargarò’s conditions.











