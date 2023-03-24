Home Health MotoGP, UPDATE – Pol Espargarò: fracture of the dorsal vertebrae and jaw
Health

MotoGP, UPDATE – Pol Espargarò: fracture of the dorsal vertebrae and jaw

by admin



The unfortunate Spaniard remains in Faro hospital under observation but his life is not in danger. The pulmonary contusion is also relevant, Pol will have to face a long recovery

Written by Marco Caregnato – Fri, 24/03/2023 – 22:59

An important update on Pol Espargarò’s condition arrives in the evening, the victim of an accident today in the final minutes of FP2 which at first made him fear the worst. Luckily the pilot’s life is not in danger, but the damages sustained in the accident are quite serious.

As reported by Dorna, the Spaniard suffered a fractured jaw and dorsal vertebrae. In addition to these two problems, Pol suffered serious lung trauma and will remain under observation in hospital in Faro for now. There is no information about whether surgery is needed to stabilize fractured vertebrae.

Certainly Pol will have to stay away from the bike for several months and GasGas (KTM) will be forced to appoint a replacement. The most natural thought in this regard goes to Dani Pedrosa, who in any case had to race at Jerez as a Wild Card and could be called into question. But Jonas Folger also returned to KTM this year, so Pedrosa isn’t the only choice available.

We look forward to further updates on Espargarò’s conditions.





See also  Music in 1111 seconds - health check

You may also like

What happens to your body if you drink...

Stone Age Park Albersdorf: Journey into prehistory and...

European Qualifiers 2024 – Sweden-Belgium, Lukaku hat-trick at...

Radiopharmacy of the Central Clinic Bad Berka with...

Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis: the novelty of biobetter...

How to dispose of too much chocolate

Fatty liver often goes undetected: Six symptoms are...

Important visit in Fachingen – medicine and health,...

The post-war period that nobody talks about

Attention to the tick bite in Italy, what...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy