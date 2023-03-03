Studies have shown that a student who stays physically active will be more alert, attentive in class and generally lead a healthier life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that “regular physical activity can help children and adolescents improve cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, control weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and reduce the risk of develop health conditions such as diabetes or obesity” and, more importantly, “scientific research has shown that exercise can actually improve student grades”. It is evident that “teaching our children physical education from an early age will give them healthy habits to carry with them into adulthood. Regular fitness routines together with a fully equipped school gym provide them with the opportunity to be active during school hours, in addition to after school activities.”

The school gym

A school gymnasium is more than just a venue for sporting events; it’s a place where communities come together, from the school to the neighborhood as a whole. The school gymnasium is the heart of the school. Similar to a checkup of our physical hearts, the gym also needs a regular checkup. It is necessary that the school gym is in the best possible condition for all these exciting moments. The gym must be able to adapt quickly, offering venues that meet a wide range of needs, both expected and unexpected. However, it is necessary to ensure that the school gymnasium is as safe and well maintained as possible.

Some rules of conduct

On the occasion of the beginning of the lessons, the teachers of Sports Sciences of the Istituto Comprensivo Statale n° 13 of Bologna communicated, as a matter of fact, their pupils and parents should always have access to some rules of behavior which, here , which we summarize below and which we attach as a tangible example of an excellent school.

Motor activity will be carried out mainly outdoors and in the gym.

The gyms and all the courtyard areas pertaining to all the complexes will be used. Furthermore, motor activity could also be practiced in public and private open spaces, parks and gardens, paths and trails, sports facilities and swimming pools, neighboring and reachable both on foot and with means of transport, including dedicated ones. For safety reasons, during lessons it is forbidden to wear glasses with non-breakable lenses, watches, bracelets, rings, chains, which must be removed to avoid accidents and injuries. The use of mobile phones is prohibited.

Material needed for physical or motor education

To take part in the lessons you need, for example (these are some useful suggestions), a water bottle, gym shoes with clean soles to be used exclusively in the gym, a white T-shirt, a complete gym suit (trousers and sweatshirt) suitable for physical activity, any towel and soap or wet wipes to freshen up at the end of the lesson. This attire must be changed at the end to re-enter the class. It is also mandatory to tie long hair with an elastic band. Name, surname and class must be written above each tool.

The temporary impossibility to carry out the lessons

It would be useful, if unable to carry out the practical lesson, to justify the circumstance. When a pupil doesn’t feel well at school, he will immediately notify the teacher, who will decide whether to practice physical activity; the family will always be notified of this by means of a notebook to be signed the next time for acknowledgment. Parents are requested to promptly communicate any health problems that may affect the practical activity (allergies, asthma or other).

Partial or total exemption from physical education activities

Pupils who for more or less serious health reasons cannot participate in the practical activity for a long time – as stated in the Regulations of the Istituto Comprensivo Statale n° 13 of Bologna directed with exceptional competence by the headteacher Prof.ssa. Serafina Patrizia Scerra – must apply for total or partial exemption to the Headmaster attaching a medical certificate. Exempt pupils are in any case required to attend lessons for the entire period of exemption and will be assessed with oral or written tests on topics agreed with the teacher, with tasks, for example, for a useful involvement of the same, jury and arbitration, with help in forming teams and with assistance for an active and participatory development of the lesson.

The accident case

In the event of an accident – ​​according to the Regulations on Motor Science activities of the Istituto Comprensivo Statale n° 13 of Bologna – the teacher takes action to provide assistance and eventually call 118; he always gives information to the family; submit the accident report for insurance to the secretariat. In the event that the minor injury is not detected by the teacher, the student is required to report it to him immediately, to enable the above procedure to be activated. The family is required to notify the secretariat immediately even if they go to the emergency room for traumas suffered by the pupil in the morning which seemed not so important or which became apparent during the day, and within two days they are required to deliver the relative documentation ( medical certificates) in the secretariat.

