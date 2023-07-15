motorcycle overwhelms pedestrian on the crossroads, died 73 year old. The investor is very serious

A 73-year-old man was run over and killed by a motorcycle as he crossed the pedestrian crossing in Viale Fulvio Testi. The accident occurred at 17.15 on Saturday 15 July at the crossroads with via Santa Marcellina. The thirty-year-old motorcyclist was also hospitalized in serious condition, transported in code red to Niguarda with serious head injuries, despite wearing a helmet.

According to an initial reconstruction by the local police, the Italian victim was crossing the strips when she was hit by the motorbike. Her body was thrown for at least twenty meters, while the motorcyclist fell a little further on. Two ambulances and a 118 medical vehicle attended the scene and the road is partially closed to allow the police to carry out the surveys. The motorcyclist, also Italian, was intubated on the spot and taken to hospital.

