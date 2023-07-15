Home » motorcycle overwhelms pedestrian on the crossroads, died 73 year old. The investor is very serious
Health

motorcycle overwhelms pedestrian on the crossroads, died 73 year old. The investor is very serious

by admin
motorcycle overwhelms pedestrian on the crossroads, died 73 year old. The investor is very serious

A 73-year-old man was run over and killed by a motorcycle as he crossed the pedestrian crossing in Viale Fulvio Testi. The accident occurred at 17.15 on Saturday 15 July at the crossroads with via Santa Marcellina. The thirty-year-old motorcyclist was also hospitalized in serious condition, transported in code red to Niguarda with serious head injuries, despite wearing a helmet.

According to an initial reconstruction by the local police, the Italian victim was crossing the strips when she was hit by the motorbike. Her body was thrown for at least twenty meters, while the motorcyclist fell a little further on. Two ambulances and a 118 medical vehicle attended the scene and the road is partially closed to allow the police to carry out the surveys. The motorcyclist, also Italian, was intubated on the spot and taken to hospital.

See also  50,000 Sicilians suffer from this pathology

You may also like

Promoting Heart Health: Preventing Disease and Promoting Longevity

Accident in Milan, dead pedestrian hit by motorcycle

Sgarbi claims the rebellion a la Bohème: «I...

The Best Arm Exercises for Toned and Sculpted...

The Power of Energized and Solarized Water: Boosting...

Brawl between very young people in the Padua...

Saying Goodbye to T-Shirt Irritation: Understanding and Preventing...

joint exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan –...

Milan, elderly man overwhelmed and killed by a...

Territorial Operations Center (TOC) Launches in Sassuolo District:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy