Home Health motorcyclist dies, his partner is serious
Health

motorcyclist dies, his partner is serious

by admin
motorcyclist dies, his partner is serious

Varenna (Lecco), 19 March 2023 – Un biker 64 years old is died in a car accident e his partner, 60 year old who traveled on the saddle same bike, she is hurt in serious condition. The accident happened in the early afternoon today on the Sp 72, at the height of Fiumelatte di Varenna. The provincial road that runs along Lake Como has been closed.

The bikers – sixty years of comradein the province of Monza Brianza – yes they are crashed into a car traveling in the opposite direction. After the crash, the two-wheeler did it is on fire. To help the wounded, the medical workers of Areu intervened in force, with the volunteers of the Bellanese Rescue and the firefighters. The doctor and the rescuers from the air ambulance also descended into the street directly from the Sondrio air ambulance with the winch.

The carabinieri have temporarily Sp 72 closed to traffic to allow rescue operations.

See also  Landing on Mars, Perseverance probe tomorrow on the planet

You may also like

Turin-Naples 0-4: brace from Osimhen, blue poker for...

Nettle: Many teas with good grades

Do you suffer from anxiety? Here are the...

Rampelli (FdI): “Gay couples pass off children born...

Ubs offers over two billion – breaking latest...

How to enchant your garden

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin Is BACK in...

bulimia and anorexia are rampant among young people

Nurses From Overseas – Promotional Tour In The...

Half an hour more, Landini is a broken...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy