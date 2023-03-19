Varenna (Lecco), 19 March 2023 – Un biker 64 years old is died in a car accident e his partner, 60 year old who traveled on the saddle same bike, she is hurt in serious condition. The accident happened in the early afternoon today on the Sp 72, at the height of Fiumelatte di Varenna. The provincial road that runs along Lake Como has been closed.

The bikers – sixty years of comradein the province of Monza Brianza – yes they are crashed into a car traveling in the opposite direction. After the crash, the two-wheeler did it is on fire. To help the wounded, the medical workers of Areu intervened in force, with the volunteers of the Bellanese Rescue and the firefighters. The doctor and the rescuers from the air ambulance also descended into the street directly from the Sondrio air ambulance with the winch.

The carabinieri have temporarily Sp 72 closed to traffic to allow rescue operations.