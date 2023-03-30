Solaro, March 29, 2023 – The body of a 30-year-old boy dead, lying on the asphaltunder the scorching July sun and the very long wait for someone to finally take responsibility for all the formalities of the case, trying to put an end to the agony of family members and relatives, who had meanwhile rushed to the scene of the accident.

Behind, a chaos of skills, for a divided road between municipalities, provinces and different authorities. Almost 9 months have passed since that terrible July 7, 2022 when Michele Garruto he was killed instantly in a motorcycle collision with a lorry that had reversed into a forbidden point. The family members are still waiting for a signal, for a turning point. “My brother died for five hours on the asphalt for a bureaucratic technicality and no one has ever even apologized to us”.

Theodore GarrutoMichele’s brother, returns to the incredible story he experienced that afternoon along the road that connects Ceriano lake in Rovello Porro. He entrusted himself to the Italian Association of Families and Road Victims to ask for justice for what he suffered, together with all the family and friends of Michele, a nationally renowned hairdresser, already winner of prestigious competitions, with shops in Solaro and Rovellasca. “My brother died without violating any of the rules of the Highway Code, impacting a work vehicle that reversed from a lay-by on the provincial road with a double continuous line”, recalls Teodoro. But what followed was shocking.

The story

“We stayed for about an hour to observe the covered corpse. Only after about an hour and a half did the first patrol of the carabinieri arrive, but they explained how the case did not fall within their competence. After three hours, three other crews … all from countries several from different provinces. Only after four hours and after many phone calls made to I don’t know who, the surveys finally began. With a body on the ground shortly after noon, which was removed almost at 5 pm”. All because of a road just under two kilometers long that crosses the powers of three municipalities (Ceriano Laghetto, Saronno, Rovello Porro), tre province (Monza Brianza, Varese, Como), e three public prosecutors (Monza, Busto Arsizio, Como).

The vent

“Now we only know of a warranty notice against the driver of the truck that the technical surveys of the experts indicate as responsible for the incident. There is not even an indictment yet, just as no file has even been opened to understand the reason for those delays in the findings. No state representative, no man in uniform, in all this time has found that shred of humanity to come and apologize to us. But what makes me feel even worse is the thought that what happened that day can happen again tomorrow, because as far as I know, no one has done anything to clarify the responsibilities on that cursed road”.