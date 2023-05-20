Home » Mountain accidents: injured hiker recovered at 1900m. – Medicine
Mountain accidents: injured hiker recovered at 1900m.

Mountain accidents: injured hiker recovered at 1900m. – Medicine
(ANSA) – OVARO, MAY 20 – A 49-year-old man from Majano (Udine) was rescued this morning by the ground teams of the Forni Avoltri station of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue together with the Guardia di Finanza and air rescue regional for the consequences of an accident that occurred on Col Gentile.

The hiker was with other companions on the crest of the mountain, looking for mountain radicchio, when, at an altitude of 1,900, he broke his ankle. The call came to Sores via Nue112 shortly after 6.30am. The man, who was in pain and cold, was covered with a thermal sheet and stabilized before being flown to the Tolmezzo hospital. Rescue operations lasted almost three hours.

