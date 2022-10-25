Mountain, training ground for life and solidarity

Marco Confortola and Mauro Bernardi will be present on Saturday 29 October at 8.45 pm at the “Benvenuto and Mario Cuminetti” auditorium in Albino.

Marco Comfortola e Mauro Bernardi protagonists of an evening dedicated to the mountains and solidarity. The mountaineer Confortola suffered the amputation of his toes in 2008 following frostbite on K2; Berardi, on the other hand, became paraplegic due to injuries sustained in a serious road accident. For both, the love for the mountains was stronger than the obstacles and, to Albino, they will bring the testimony of the commitment and willpower that characterize them.

L’entrance is libero previa booking.

To reserve your place write to [email protected] or register at this link Marco Confortola – Mauro Bernardi: The mountains, training ground for life and solidarity – Capital forever