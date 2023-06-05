Home » Mourinho applauds Ibrahimovic: the social message
by admin
The editorial staff Monday 5 June 2023, 7.59pm

Among the many messages received from Zlatan Ibrahimovic After the farewell to football consumed yesterday at the Meazza stadium, that one stands out at José Mourinho. The Roma coach wanted to greet the Swede through a message on social media. The Special One has published some images that retrace the years in which they have worked together, accompanying them with a series of applause.

Ibrahimovic and Mourinho: how many victories together

Mourinho coached Zlatan Ibrahimovic all’Inter in the 2008-09 season (which ended with the victory of the Scudetto), and at Manchester United, between 2016 and 2018. In England, the two won aEuropa Leagueone League Cup and one Community Shield.

