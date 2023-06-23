Mourinho leaves the UEFA board: “Dear Boban, the conditions no longer exist”

Jose Mourinho he renounces being a member of the UEFA Football Board, the body recently created to discuss some of the most important issues in European football with 19 other international coaches. His decision was communicated via email to Zvonimir Boban, who heads the Football Board. “Dear Boban,” he wrote to the Croatian executive, “thanking you for your invitation to be a member of the Football Board, I regret to inform you that I will be renouncing my participation in this group with immediate effect. The conditions I strongly believed in when I joined no longer exist, and I felt compelled to make this decision. I kindly ask you to communicate my decision to the president as well Ceferin“.

Mourinho’s fury against referee Taylor: “Fucking disgrace”

Disqualification for insulting referee Taylor

Mourinho’s decision comes after the heavy hand of UEFA, which disqualified the coach for 4 rounds after the Europa League final. A strong provision that also adds to the ban on Roma fans for the next away match, and the closure of the Olimpico for the next European match. The disciplinary, ethical and control body UEFA has decided to suspend the Roma coach “for the offensive language with which he addressed a match official”. A reference to the Portuguese’s attack on the match referee, l ‘English Anthony Taylor, first in the press room and then in the garage of the Hungarian stadium after the match. Before Roberto Rosetti, president of the UEFA Referees Commission, Mourinho defined the match official as “a fucking disgrace”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

