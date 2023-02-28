Home Health Mourinho sent off in fury against the fourth man in Cremonese-Roma: “I would like to denounce him” – breaking latest news
Mourinho sent off in fury against the fourth man in Cremonese-Roma: “I would like to denounce him” – breaking latest news

The choice is difficult. On the one hand there is Cremonese who, if they always met Roma, would be Real Madrid. He won in the Coppa Italia at the Olimpico, qualifying for the semifinals, and yesterday he repeated it at home, opening the dream of a comeback-salvation that would be historic.

On the other hand, there are fiery words, furious even by the standards of the Special One which even threatens legal action: «I’m emotional, but I’m not crazy. And to get to the reaction I had is because something happened. I need to figure out if there’s anything I can do legally. Piccinini gave me the red light because the fourth official asked for it, but he didn’t have the honesty to tell him what he told me, how he treated me. That’s what generated my reaction. I want to understand if there is audio. I don’t want to go into the discussion that Serra is from Turin and we’ll play against Juve next time, but for the first time in my career someone spoke to me in an unjustifiable way and then had a memory problem and forgot what he said ».

And the match? Ballardini was courageous, changing form with a 3-4-3 that demanded a lot of work from his forwards and a lot of running from his team. Tsadjout’s goal in the first half was very nice, and Ciofani’s penalty was decisive after Roma equalized with Spinazzola, he hadn’t scored in the league for 727 days.

To reach the draw, Mourinho had ordered 4 changes all together from the stands (Abraham, Solbakken, El Shaarawy and Matic) plus the change of form (4-2-3-1) with the exit of Kumbulla for Karsdorp. It seemed that Roma had overturned the inertia of the match and that the 2-1 was close. On the other hand, the second goal from Cremonese arrived, somewhat by chance but ultimately deserved, after Rui Patricio had clumsily knocked Okereke down in the penalty area.

Ballardini sees the miracle but hides it: «Since I arrived I’ve never looked at the standings. We just try to play great games, then we’ll see. It’s not good for us to look at the standings.”

Mourinho, on the other hand, spreads more black clouds over Trigoria: «Champions League qualification? I don’t have this goal. I think game by game.” With the defeat in Cremona, Roma, which could have climbed to second place with Milan and Inter, instead slipped to fifth, also behind Lazio.

