Mourinho will be on the bench with Juventus. This is the verdict of the Court of Appeal after the urgent appeal presented by Rome. The defensive system set up by Roma through the lawyer Muscarà and the secretary general Maurizio Lombardo was welcomed.

Rome, Mourinho: “Serra cannot be qualified, he disrespected me. I will consider legal action” February 28, 2023

Specifically, the suspension of disqualification was applied due to the exceptional nature of the fact. So Mourinho will be on the bench with Juventus and then we’ll see whether to apply a one-day discount and therefore make him miss the match against Sassuolo or cancel both days and actually cancel what the referee reported after the events in Cremona.

Mourinho, two-match ban. The FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into the clash with Serra 01 March 2023

A victory across the board for the club that strongly objected to the decision of the sports judge. Serra’s behavior and words are too serious not to consider them the only cause of Mourinho’s expulsion. The entire Giallorossi defensive system was based on this and tomorrow evening will be able to count on the Special One on the bench.