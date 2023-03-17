There were 1400 Roma fans in Spain for the match against Real Sociedad. Not the most comfortable of transfers, but the love of the Roma fans was not lacking. For this reason today, at the final whistle, Josè Mourinho was the protagonist of a great gesture which thrilled the fans. First he returned to the team locker room, then he managed to specially greet the fans in the away sector. Needless to say, they went crazy with joy and dedicated choirs and applause to him. Then he signed some autographs for those who were settled nearby and went back inside to his players. Happy, very happy.