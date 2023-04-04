The penalty, for what happened at the Olimpico against Sampdoria, was eased as the Curva Sud stopped after the coach’s invitation

The Sports Judge has made a decision on the choirs of the Curva Sud against Dejan Stankovic during the match won by Rome against Sampdoria at the Olympic. In the 52nd minute Murillo’s expulsion was strongly contested by the coach, who protested and was targeted by the fans with the chorus: “You’re a zin…”. This is why the Sports Judge decided for one sshare of 8 thousand euros to Rome.

Stankovic and Mourinho: what happened in Roma-Sampdoria

Sanction eased thanks to Mourinho

However, the penalty was attenuated by the gesture of José Mourinho and for the fact that the chant was not repeated after the coach’s invitation. The Special One in fact, he had raised his arm towards the curve, asking them to stop. A gesture of great sportsmanship on the part of the Portuguese, who shares a strong relationship with the current Sampdoria coach.