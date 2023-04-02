Home Health Mourinho’s sensational gesture to the fans
Health

Mourinho’s sensational gesture to the fans

by admin
Mourinho’s sensational gesture to the fans

The editorial staff Sunday 2 April 2023, 19:32

ROMA – The teacher in defense of the student. It happened at the Olimpico, during the match between José Mourinho’s Roma and Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoriawho with Inter coached by the ‘Special One’ was the protagonist of the unforgettable treble in 2010.

Rome-Sampdoria: match report and statistics

The gesture of the ‘Special One’

A strong bond that brought the Portuguese coach to a sensational gesture after the expulsion of the sampdorian Murillo in the 52nd minute for a second yellow card. A choice, that of referee Irrati, strongly contested by Stankovic who protested and was thus targeted by the Curva Sud. “You’re a zin…” il chorus directed towards the Sampdoria coach by the Giallorossi fans, who were immediately ‘rebuked’ by Mourinho who raised his arm towards the corner asking them to stop. A gesture of great sportsmanship by the Portuguese, while Stankovic he slapped his chest for thank you ironically the Romanist supporters for the choir.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Beware of smartwatches, they could interfere with pacemakers & Co.

You may also like

Friuli Venezia Giulia, at 7pm turnout from 26%...

Ciocca: stop synthetic meat also in Europe

Wijnaldum and Dybala, it’s the real Rome! El...

Birth center or clinic, which is better for...

Petteri Orpo down 20.8%, Sanna Marin down 20.7%,...

Ok, but what the f**k is Ozempic, why...

Short bob for women over 60 adds style...

Napoli-Milan, the official formations – Fantacalcio ®

Gröhe at the International Meeting to Fight Cancer

PizzAut opens in Monza, Mattarella at the ribbon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy