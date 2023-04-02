ROMA – The teacher in defense of the student. It happened at the Olimpico, during the match between José Mourinho’s Roma and Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoriawho with Inter coached by the ‘Special One’ was the protagonist of the unforgettable treble in 2010.

Rome-Sampdoria: match report and statistics

The gesture of the ‘Special One’

A strong bond that brought the Portuguese coach to a sensational gesture after the expulsion of the sampdorian Murillo in the 52nd minute for a second yellow card. A choice, that of referee Irrati, strongly contested by Stankovic who protested and was thus targeted by the Curva Sud. “You’re a zin…” il chorus directed towards the Sampdoria coach by the Giallorossi fans, who were immediately ‘rebuked’ by Mourinho who raised his arm towards the corner asking them to stop. A gesture of great sportsmanship by the Portuguese, while Stankovic he slapped his chest for thank you ironically the Romanist supporters for the choir.





Mourinho:



