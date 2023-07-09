Home » Mourning in football. Farewell to Luis Suarez, star of the great Inter
Mourning in football. Farewell to Luis Suarez, star of the great Inter

Mourning in football. Farewell to Luis Suarez, star of the great Inter

breaking latest news – Luis ‘Luisito’ Suarez has died at the age of 88. This was announced by Inter who in a post on Instagram remember him as “The perfect player who, through his talent, has inspired generations. Hi Luis”.

Luis Suarez Miramontes, known as Luisito, was born in La Coruna on 2 May 1935. After making his professional debut in 1953 with Deportivo, he moved to Barcelona, ​​winning two championships, the National Cup and the Fairs Cup and in 1960 conquering the ‘Ballon d’ gold’.

It was with the transfer to Inter the following year that he consolidated and expanded his fame, however, contributing decisively to the birth of the ‘Grande Inter’ of the oilman Angelo Moratti with Helenio Herrera on the bench as coach (who he had already had in Barcelona).

In the ranks of the Nerazzurri he won three championships (1962-1963, 1964-1965 and 1965-1966, the year of the ‘star’ of the tenth Scudetto), two European Cups (1963-1964 and 1964-1965) and as many Intercontinental Cups (1964 and 1965 ).
A ‘star’ formation: Sarti; Burgnich, Facchetti; Bedin, Guarneri, Picchi; Jair; Mazzola, Milani (Peiro’, Domenghini), Suarez, which sees the Spaniard considered in his own right, one of the best directors of all time.

Suarez finished his career in 1973 playing for Sampdoria. Soon after he began coaching: in 1973-74 he led the youth sector of Genoa before returning to Inter where he ended the 1974-75 championship with a ninth place.

At the helm of the Spanish Under 21 team he won the European championship in 1986 on penalties against Italy. You then led the senior national team to the 1990 World Cup, which ended with elimination against Yugoslavia in the round of 16. From January to May 1992 he returned to Inter, taking over Orrico and finishing eighth.

Barcelona “a legend”

“Football legend. Barca legend”: Barcelona paid tribute with a tweet to Luis Suarez, the team in which the Grande Inter striker played for seven years, also winning the Ballon d’Or in 1960.

“Excellent footballer who will be eternally remembered by the world of ‘Barcellonismo'”, celebrated the president, Joan Laporta, “my condolences to the family. Rest in peace”.

