Mourning in General Medicine in Bologna. Dr. Giovanni Pollini left us

Doctor Giovanni Pollini passed away at the age of 60. Very well known and respected as a general practitioner in Casalecchio di Reno in the province of Bologna.

He leaves his wife Paola and children Simone, Elena and Francesco.

Great professional, cultured, friendly and smiling, much loved by his patients.

ISF has always had an excellent professional and human relationship with us, even in the difficult period of the pandemic and post-Covid.

His passion for cars was known, especially for Lancia. In Casalecchio he created a museum that bears his name where you can admire some pearls of his collection of models and a very rich material on the world of cars. Pollini Collection | Motor Valley.

He was also involved in the world of volunteering, remember his support to the Arianne Onlus Association which follows the problems related to endometriosis.

He leaves a great void and will always be remembered in our hearts.

For Giovanni, the funeral chamber will be on Saturday 31 December from 8.30 to 9.30 in Via della Certosa 16. Holy Mass at 10 in the church of Saints Filippo and Giacomo in Via Lame 105.

