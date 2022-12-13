The neurosurgeon Pasquale Mennonna, dean of surgery who saved the life of Giancarlo Antognoni, passed away this morning at the age of 81

Mourning in the world of medicine. It went out this morning, at 81, the neurosurgeon Pasquale Mennonnadean of surgery who saved the life of Giancarlo Antognoni following the clash that the only ten he had with the goalkeeper of Genoa Martina. Deepest condolences to the family Editorial staff of Fiorentina.it.