(ASI) Perugia – On 27 December the professor passed away at the age of 77 Pio Buoncristiania point of reference for Umbrian neurosurgery and neurotraumatology, where he has been active – for over thirty years – operating on more than 6,000 people.

Many patients and colleagues remember him for his humanity and availability. His competence has been recognized along a career that has seen him from the beginning as an assistant to Professor Casotto, later becoming head of Neurosurgery at the Perugia Hospital and then director of the Department of Neuroscience. In recent years he had been called to Rome to direct the Neurotraumatology of St. Camillo Forlanini.

Over the years he first tried his hand at serious traumas of the nervous system and then gradually in the most advanced techniques, according to microsurgical and non-invasive techniques. He has studied and operated extensively on malignant and benign tumors of the brain and spinal cord (meningiomas, pituitary adenomas, neuromas, gliomas), trigeminal neuralgia, hydrocephalus, aneurysms, angiomas and much more.

We like to remember him in the words of those who knew him and worked alongside him: “When he came and passed between the beds, in the ward, the patients adored him because they had immense trust. He knew how to give hope and he didn’t disappoint this hope, for all that he could. With his humility he remained with his feet planted on the ground, treating each patient with extreme delicacy and humanity, no one was a number to him, he had a good word, a word of optimism and with a joke he lifted even the most heartbroken souls . His smile and cheerfulness were contagious. We will remember him with extreme affection and gratitude for everything he taught us, as a doctor and as a man ”.

The professor leaves his wife Rosaria Basileand two daughters Chiara e Lucia. Chiara is a colleague, former editor of the newspaper Libero and now writes for Formiche.it. While Lucia is a telecommunications engineer and performs the role of IT director.

The editorial staff gathers around the family and offers its deepest condolences.

Laurent De Bai – Italy Press Agency