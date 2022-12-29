Home Health Mourning in the world of medicine. The luminary of neosurgery, Professor Pio Buoncristiani, passes away at the age of 77
Health

Mourning in the world of medicine. The luminary of neosurgery, Professor Pio Buoncristiani, passes away at the age of 77

by admin
Mourning in the world of medicine. The luminary of neosurgery, Professor Pio Buoncristiani, passes away at the age of 77

(ASI) Perugia – On 27 December the professor passed away at the age of 77 Pio Buoncristiania point of reference for Umbrian neurosurgery and neurotraumatology, where he has been active – for over thirty years – operating on more than 6,000 people.

Many patients and colleagues remember him for his humanity and availability. His competence has been recognized along a career that has seen him from the beginning as an assistant to Professor Casotto, later becoming head of Neurosurgery at the Perugia Hospital and then director of the Department of Neuroscience. In recent years he had been called to Rome to direct the Neurotraumatology of St. Camillo Forlanini.

Over the years he first tried his hand at serious traumas of the nervous system and then gradually in the most advanced techniques, according to microsurgical and non-invasive techniques. He has studied and operated extensively on malignant and benign tumors of the brain and spinal cord (meningiomas, pituitary adenomas, neuromas, gliomas), trigeminal neuralgia, hydrocephalus, aneurysms, angiomas and much more.

We like to remember him in the words of those who knew him and worked alongside him: “When he came and passed between the beds, in the ward, the patients adored him because they had immense trust. He knew how to give hope and he didn’t disappoint this hope, for all that he could. With his humility he remained with his feet planted on the ground, treating each patient with extreme delicacy and humanity, no one was a number to him, he had a good word, a word of optimism and with a joke he lifted even the most heartbroken souls . His smile and cheerfulness were contagious. We will remember him with extreme affection and gratitude for everything he taught us, as a doctor and as a man ”.

See also  Microsoft "Ambizione Italia DigitalRestart": 2 million people trained with digital skills

The professor leaves his wife Rosaria Basileand two daughters Chiara e Lucia. Chiara is a colleague, former editor of the newspaper Libero and now writes for Formiche.it. While Lucia is a telecommunications engineer and performs the role of IT director.

The editorial staff gathers around the family and offers its deepest condolences.

Laurent De Bai – Italy Press Agency

You may also like

Covid China, suspicions about the new XBB subvariant:...

Palasport di Fontescodella and gymnasium in Piediripa: executive...

Covid, peak of new positives in Lazio. D’Amato:...

excess medical expenditure, to be repaid 128 million

This pillow moves your head if you are...

This is the complete list of dementia signs...

“He’s in the race… but may everything work...

Covid, mandatory swabs for those arriving from China:...

Covid, Schillaci has a mandatory swab for those...

Why sneezes smell and what they say about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy