CREMONA – He who takes care of the mouth also takes care of the heart. This is indicated by a report published by Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology (SIdP)and from Italian Society of Arterial Hypertension (SIIA), presented at the SIdP national congress. Not only is periodontitis associated with a higher risk of high pressurecorrelation long-proven by a growing number of studies and still little known to doctors and patients, but periodontal care improves hypertension control, helping to reduce it by 11 pointsmore effectively than a low sodium diet which is still essential in addition to drug therapy.

“Hypertension affects 30 to 45% of the adult population, over 20 million people in Italy, and is among the main causes of mortality from heart attacks and strokes. Similarly, periodontitis affects over 50% of individuals, more than thirty million in our country, and is associated with a higher risk of suffering from high blood pressure which, in cases of severe periodontitis, can even double – he declares Nicholas Marco Sforza, SIdP President -. To this interconnection between the two diseases, demonstrated by an increasing number of studies, is added one new scientific evidence according to which the treatment of periodontitis helps to lower pressure levels by as much as 11 points, if gingival bleeding is reduced by 30% with deep cleaning of the gingival pockets and correct oral, professional and home hygiene”.

“The study reported by the SIdP and SIIA joint report considered 100 hypertensive patients with gum disease: 50 subjected to supra- and subgingival hygiene i.e. deep cleaning of the pockets and professional oral hygiene, and the other 50 of the control group subjected only to a simple superficial cleaning”, he explains David Pietropaoli, author of the study, coordinator of the SIdP SIIA practical guide and researcher at the University of L’Aquila. “After two months, in the supra- and sub-gingival hygiene test group, the periodontal treatment resulted in a benefit of 11 points less blood pressure, with atwice as effective as the low sodium diet”.

“This evidence, he adds Luca Landi, past president SId, indicates that periodontitis makes the endothelial tissue that lines the arteries less elastic and therefore less able to adapt when the heart pumps, with a consequent increase in blood pressure. For this reason, adding the treatment of gum disease to the pharmacological strategy and the antihypertensive diet makes the therapy more effective and improves the management and control of high blood pressure”.

Hypertension and periodontitis share many risk factors: smoking, obesity, diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle. Furthermore, recent experimental evidence indicates that periodontitis and hypertension have a common genetic basis, particularly in a large group of genes important for the immune system, supporting the fact that a chronic inflammatory condition is behind both pathologies. Because of this SIdP and SIIA have joined forces and developed a practical guide on correct diagnostic and treatment pathways and an informative handbook with practical recommendations for cross-diagnosis and cross-screening. “With a few simple questions about blood pressure, the dentist will be able to identify patients with gum inflammation with a higher risk of hypertension for whom blood pressure control is needed and refer them to the specialist,” he notes Sforza.

“On the other hand, it is also of fundamental importance for the internist or cardiologist to include some in the patient’s evaluation oral health questions which can represent a spy for a potential risk of periodontitis – he adds Guido Grassi, past president of SIIA and president of the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) -. This simple assessment can be very useful both in identifying people with a higher risk of hypertension and in early diagnosis of this disease in those who do not know they have it.”

“For this reason, the projects that SIdP is carrying out in collaboration with other scientific societies in the medical area promote a holistic approach to the patient and aim to make the dental practice a global health hub”, he concludes Mark Sforza.