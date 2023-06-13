Mouth ulcers, some natural remedies to fight them

Mouth ulcers defeat them with natural remedies, take care of your oral hygiene in this way.

The afte they are micro-lesions of the skin, usually they tend to form inside the mouth and in particular in the palate, cheeks and tongue, sometimes they can also appear at the base of the gums.

They look like some abrasions a few millimeters white and are surrounded by a red halo. One can be formed, although usually when they appear they tend to do so in groups in a specific area. If left untreated they can become particularly annoying and cause us pain, in the most extreme cases they can prevent us from eating or speaking normally.

They tend to heal within a week or two, in some cases however they tend to reappear cyclically so even once eliminated there is a risk that they will come back, in this case we speak of recurrent sultry somatitis. This condition causes considerable discomfort, unlike what one might think canker sores are not contagious.

Canker sores in the mouth how to eliminate this annoying condition with natural remedies

Mouth ulcers form due to a rupture of the oral mucosa which is usually preceded by a sensation of ache or burning, in the days preceding their formation.

Among the main causes there is definitely stressas can also happen for herpes among other triggering factors have been associated with dirty objects, often contaminated by pets, mouth lesions such as accidentally biting with the teeth, spicy foods, hormonal problems, vitamin B 12 deficiency, acid folate and iron as well as in the presence of inflammatory diseases and infections.

Finding out that you have canker sores is quite simple as they can be easily perceived by the pain they cause and can also be identified with your tongue, they tend to give redness and burning and in the most serious cases there may also be fever and swelling especially near the lymph nodes of the jaw. Among the best known remedies for the treatment of canker sores there are mouthwashessome specific products such as retinoic acid and astringent gel.



An effective natural remedy that can help the canker sores go away within a few days can be to rinse with coarse salt or alternatively apply it directly over the canker sore itself for a few seconds, rinsing between one application and another. This process can reduce the inflammation although it can be quite painful however it can help make the problem go away within a matter of minutes. few days.

