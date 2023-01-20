Physical activity as therapy. And above all, as prevention. Although the importance of sport – and movement in general – to prevent many chronic diseases is established, its role is still underestimated. This is why the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists (Foce) has just signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), to jointly launch initiatives dedicated to all age groups, including all within schools and universities. Athletes and representatives of the world of sport will act as testimonials – such as the tennis player Matteo Berrettini, the swimmer Simona Quadarella, the coach Claudio Ranieri – and also of the entertainment world, including Carlo Verdone and Enrico Vanzina.

Often preventable diseases

“Cancer, cardio-vascular pathologies and blood diseases affect a total of more than 11 million people in our country – recalls Francesco Cognetti, President of FOCE – and therefore represent over a sixth of the entire population. These are all diseases that can also be prevented thanks to the constant practice of sport, as demonstrated by many scientific studies published in the last 30 years.

The problem of sedentary lifestyle

Yet 33% of Italians, including teenagers and children “. FOCE’s goal is to reverse the trend, remembering that physical activity is a life-saving investment. It is not necessary to overdo it, Cognetti underlines: 150 minutes of moderate-intense aerobic activity is sufficient, as recommended by the world health authorities. The project also aims to provide information on medical-scientific research on diagnosis and treatment. “Physical activity must also be promoted for the educational value it can have for society as a whole – concludes Giovanni Malagò, President of CONI -. Sport is an extraordinary tool for well-being and we want to enhance this aspect also thanks to the upcoming activities that we will be enthusiastic about doing with FOCE”.