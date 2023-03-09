München – dr Christian Ullrich is convinced: If the digitization strategy of the Federal Ministry of Health is implemented as presented today, then we will be a big step further in terms of digitization.

The Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) presented its digitization strategy today. And you have to give Minister Lauterbach and his staff one thing: it turned out well. She sets the right priorities. It gives hope that we will make faster progress with the digitization of the healthcare system in the future. And what is particularly important to me: moving forward faster TOGETHER. From my point of view, one of the most important projects that is being tackled as part of the strategy is the clarification of responsibilities and tasks.

New structures for cooperation

So far, it has been the case that other institutions work together on every project. There is an app from gematik for the e-recipe, gematik set the framework for the electronic patient file (ePA) and the health insurers are the providers; gematik was not involved at all with the electronic application procedure for teeth (EBZ). The result: a jumble of solutions, not interoperable, with different support channels for the insured. Now things are supposed to be different: In the future, politics will dictate the desired functionalities, the direction. gematik carries out the requirements management and creates the specifications. During implementation, it takes on a coordinating role – similar to what is now the case with TI Messenger. The digital services themselves are developed by those who use them in everyday care. We insurers and service providers can then work together to provide meaningful offers for our policyholders and patients. I am convinced that in this organization the digitization of the healthcare system will progress much faster.

The opt-out EHR as the heart of digital healthcare

The ePA in its opt-out version will be at the heart of the digital healthcare system. Here, too, I would say: the idea is a good one, as it basically contributes to the dissemination of digital files. However, it will not be enough to really help the ePA to achieve a breakthrough. Setting up access to the ePA app is currently too complicated for the insured person, and it offers too little added value. This will not change just because we create an ePA for everyone in Germany. In my view, it is not enough to just tweak the specifications of the ePA. We have to face the discussion in society as a whole regarding our handling of data and commit ourselves to secure and at the same time low-threshold access to digital offers.

Data use: The European health data space is showing the way

We are currently struggling again and again with data protection regulations that make it significantly more difficult to use digital offers or the chances of data analysis. Nobody can deny it: The German regulations in terms of data protection are restrictive. There are people who like it. And there are people who don’t like it that much. Instead of further cementing the hardened fronts, I would like us to enter into a social discussion on how we would like to use the opportunities offered by the use of data in the healthcare sector. I am hoping that the European initiatives on the health data space and the digitization strategy of the BMG with the subsequent legislative procedures will create user- and opportunity-oriented regulations.

All information on the digitization strategy can be found on the website of the Federal Ministry of Health: