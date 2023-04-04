They are the “hinges” of our body and usually function without problems when we are young. As people get older, their joints start to hurt. “The knee joint is affected most frequently,” says Josef Hochreiter, head of the orthopedic department at the Linz Order Clinic. While the symptoms in younger people are often caused by injuries, older people are more likely to suffer from degenerative joint pain. But not only the knee, but also the hip, shoulder and foot cause problems for many Upper Austrians, which burden them in everyday life and often limit their mobility.

Osteoarthritis comes with age

The proportion of people with joint wear and tear – also known as arthrosis – increases significantly with age. From the age of 65, almost half of women and a third of men are affected.

Strictly speaking, osteoarthritis is a process of aging and wear and tear. The cartilage between the two halves of the joint shrinks and becomes thinner with age. Finally, when bone rubs against bone, severe joint pain is often the result.

However, wear and tear can also be counteracted and prevented. Primar Josef Hochreiter names sufficient physical activity, normal weight and avoiding sports that are prone to injury as the three most important factors for “arthrosis prophylaxis”.

Individual advice possible

The “Day of the Joints” is an event organized by the Upper Austrian News, the Ordensklinikum Linz and the Upper Austrian Chamber of Pharmacists. From 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Promenaden Galerien, renowned experts will provide information on how to prevent problems, what therapy methods are available and how to get fit again after an operation. In addition, individual advice, workshops and test options, such as knee joint analysis, measurement of body composition or hand strength measurement, are offered in a health street. Admission is free.

program

Day of the joints at the OÖN

Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m

11 am: Opening of the daywhich, in addition to health lectures and talks, also offers other program items (spine checks, health road, blood sugar measurement, etc.)

11:30 a.m.: “When the hip hurts”: Primar Josef Hochreiter, Head of Orthopedics at the Order Clinic Linz, and Senior Physician Florian Sihorsch in the health talk.

12.15 p.m .: Hallux: “High heels are not good for the foot”: Senior Physician Dietmar Mattausch, Orthopedics, provides information on surgical methods.

1 p.m.: “Prevent the pain”: Prevention, prophylaxis and conservative therapies for joint wear; Primaria Daniela Gattringer, Head of the Department of Physical Medicine.

1:45 p.m.: “The reasons for knee pain”: Senior physician Conrad Anderl, deputy head of orthopedics, provides information about therapy and surgical methods.

2.30 p.m.: “New artificial joint – fit after the operation”: Primar Christoph K. Habringer, Head of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Medical Director of Reha.ambulant; medical training

3:15 p.m .: “Tennis elbow? What helps with shoulder pain?” Senior Physician Reinhold Ortmaier, Deputy Head of Orthopedics, Specialist Felix Rittenschober, Orthopedics

