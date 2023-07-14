Movement to improve body awareness

Movement therapy according to Feldenkrais

The therapy is based on the principles of physics, neurology and biomechanics and aims to improve physical function and increase overall well-being. The method uses carefully designed movement sequences to stimulate the nervous system and create new movement patterns.

Therapy according to Moshé Feldenkrais (1904 – 1984) differs from other forms of physiotherapy or movement therapy because it is not aimed at treating specific symptoms or diseases.

Instead, she focuses on increasing awareness of one’s body and changing the way movements are performed. The approach assumes that improving movement sequences and posture can also alleviate pain and increase general physical performance.

The two main components of the method

The Feldenkrais Method has two main components: “Awareness Through Movement” and “Functional Integration”. In the Awareness Through Movement area, a trained instructor guides participants through a series of movement sequences, with a focus on the quality and efficiency of movement. This can be done in groups or individually.

“Functional Integration”, on the other hand, is an individual therapy session tailored to the individual person, in which the Feldenkrais teacher examines and optimizes the client’s individual movement patterns through gentle touch and movement. This enables a deeper understanding of one’s movement habits and helps to identify and change limitations and inefficient movement patterns.

Feldenkrais Method: for whom?

This method is particularly popular with people who suffer from chronic pain or limited mobility, as well as those who want to improve their physical performance, such as athletes or musicians. It is also well suited for older people who want to maintain or improve their mobility.

The method is non-invasive and can be practiced by people of all ages and skill levels. She emphasizes gentle, mindful movement and introspection, and encourages participants to explore and adjust their own movement habits to enable more efficient and enjoyable movement.

Feldenkrais: Body and mind are closely connected

In summary, this treatment is an approach to movement education based on the idea that our body and mind are intimately connected. By learning new and more efficient ways of moving, we can not only improve our physical function and well-being, but also positively influence our general attitude towards life.

