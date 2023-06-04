Movida, turning point of the Cassation. «It is harmful to health, the Municipalities pay the damages»

ROME The dispute has been going on for years, but now the word of the Cassation has arrived: the residents of the nightlife districts can ask for compensation for the damages suffered to…

ROME The controversy has been going on for years, but now the word of the Cassation: residents of the nightlife districts can request compensation for damages suffered from municipal administrations that do not guarantee compliance with the rules of public peace and consequently do not protect the health of citizens. The case concerns a couple who live in the heart of Brescia: the appeals (the first complaint dates back to 2012) were presented by Gianfranco Paroli, brother of the then mayor Adriano, and his wife, who lived in via Fratelli Bandiera, a street in a historic district of the city, which in the evening was populated by young people until late at night. The couple asked for compensation “for the noise emissions” in their home for the nightlife. And if in the first instance she was seen to agree with the Court, the sentence was overturned on appeal. But now the judges of the Supreme Court establish that the requests were legitimate and have ordered a bis appeal so that, in accordance with the principles of health protection, a new trial can quantify the damages suffered by the residents.

Too noisy nightlife. «The Municipality of Rome will pay us the damages». From Trastevere to Monti: we are ready for a class action

THE JUDGMENTS

In 2017, the Court agreed with the couple, condemning the administration to pay over 50,000 euros: 20,000 euros each for non-pecuniary damage and 9,000 euros for pecuniary damage, as well as 600 euros for litigation costs and 8,200 euros for the professional fee of the couple’s lawyers. Not only did the sentence order the Municipality to set up a surveillance service, from Thursday to Sunday in the months from May to October, with the use of agents who, within the half hour following the closing, prevented gatherings on the street. The judge recognized the biological damage to the residents “due to the anthropic noise caused by the shouts of patrons of some premises that are stationed near the premises on public land”. And he added: «It is undeniable that the body that owns the road from which the reported immissions come must take steps to take the appropriate measures to stop said immissions. The defendant municipality must therefore be ordered to immediately stop the reported noisy emissions by adopting the most suitable measures for the purpose. There was a lack of diligence on the part of the defendant municipality”.

But on appeal the residents were found to be wrong, the sentence was overturned and the judge of second instance had established, on the one hand, that the passive ownership of the judgment report did not belong to the Municipality in the absence of specific rules which imposed its obligation to intervene punctually in this regard (which should not be reduced to the mere duty of ensuring public peace) and, on the other hand, had excluded that it fell within the competence of the ordinary judge to establish the methods of intervention of the public administration.

RIGHT TO HEALTH

However, the couple did not give up and filed an appeal in Cassation, where they were found to be right. The stoats beat the second-instance judges and specify that the protection of the private person who complains of an infringement of the right to health (constitutionally guaranteed) and incompressible in its essential core on the basis of article 32 is justified, even with regard to the public administration. of the Constitution, but also of the right to family life and to property itself, which remains a full subjective right until it is affected by a provision that determines its weakening, caused by intolerable immissions (in this case, acoustics) coming from public (in this case, from a street owned by the Public Administration)». Indeed, they add that it is up to the Municipality to guarantee these rights: «The public administration – we read – in fact, is required to observe the technical rules or the canons of diligence and prudence in the management of its assets and, therefore, can be sentenced both to compensation of the damage suffered by the private individual as a result of the harmful immissions that have led to the infringement of those rights, and the sentence to a “facere”, in order to bring the immissions back below the tolerability threshold”. The judges clarify that the request does not concern acts that concern the authority of the entity but an activity that prevents the unjust damage «that is, those interventions aimed at restoring legality to protect the violated individual rights».

Read the full article

on The Messenger