Movies to see Sunday 28 May, in prime time and late evening

What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Sunday 28 May 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

The lying love – Gone Girl (Thriller, Drammatico) broadcast on Rai 4 at 21.20un film di David Fincher, con Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Missi Pyle, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry, Kim Dickens, Casey Wilson, Patrick Fugit, Scoot McNairy, Emily Ratajkowski, Boyd Holbrook e Lee Norris. The plot of the movie: The story begins when on the day of the fifth wedding anniversary, the professor Nick Dunne discovers that his wife Amy has disappeared. The news greatly attracted the attention of the press, since Amy inspired the protagonist of a successful series of novels, written by Nick’s parents. Detective Rhonda Boney is put on the case.

Upon reaching the Dunne home, Boney finds ill-concealed signs of a struggle and suspicious traces of blood. Amy’s diary also seems to support the thesis formulated by the agents, who believe that Nick is responsible for the disappearance and probable death of his wife. Nick, surprised by the existence of some medical reports proving that his wife was pregnant without his knowledge, finds the support of his sister Margo. Nick will reveal to her the tensions of his marriage and her desire for paternity, denied by his wife. It is then that suspicions about Amy emerge… The love liar – Gone Girl: The new Italian trailer of the film – HD

The River Wild – The river of fear (Dramatic) aired on Iris at 21un film di Curtis Hanson, con Meryl Streep, Stephanie Sawyer, Joseph Mazzello, David Strathairn, Elizabeth Hoffman, William Lucking, Victor Galloway, Kevin Bacon, Benjamin Bratt e John C. Reilly. The plot of the movie: The film follows the story of Gail, a young woman who lives in a beautiful house in Boston with her husband Tom and their two children. The woman has already been in crisis for some time with her husband, an architect who is always busy because of her work and often away from home. To celebrate her son Roarke’s tenth birthday, Gail decides to spend a few days off with her parents in Montana, the wild territory where she was born. Gail wants to practice after a long time her favorite sport of hers, rafting, which consists of going down the river on a rubber boat. At the last moment Tom joins the rest of the family and all together they leave for a quiet and exciting trip through the rapids of the Canyon.

During the journey they meet three men: Wade the youngest, who immediately makes friends with Roarke, Terry and Frank, the guide. Gail agrees to escort the others, and the two boats outrun each other, until Frank disappears. The two spouses thus begin to harbor suspicions against Wade and Terry, who appear to be harmless people, but who are actually dangerous outlaws on the run.

So what was supposed to be a peaceful family outing turns into an unpredictable and distressing day that is hard to forget… The River Wild – The river of fear: the trailer of the film

Heidi (Family, Adventure) broadcast on Rai Movie at 21.10and a film by Alain Gsponer, with Bruno Ganz, Anuk Steffen, Katharina Schuttler, Jella Haase, Maxim Mehmet and Peter Lohmeyer. The plot of the movie: Heidi is a happy little girl who lives with her grandfather (Bruno Ganz) in a small house in the Swiss mountains. She and her best friend Peter enjoy taking care of the goats and enjoying the freedom of life in the mountains.

But these carefree days are interrupted when Aunt Dete, who had already tried to bring the little orphaned girl to the city before, returns to bring Heidi back to Frankfurt.

There he will have to keep company with Klara, the daughter of the rich Mr. Seseman, confined to a wheelchair, and with her learn to read, write and behave according to the rules of society, under the supervision of the strict housekeeper Miss Rottenmeier. In the city Heidi will therefore know an inseparable friend and the love of reading, but the nostalgia of her beloved mountains and her grandfather will soon be felt … Heidi: Italian clip of the film – HD

But what does the brain tell us (Commedia) broadcast on Canale 5 at 21.20a film by Riccardo Milani, with Paola Cortellesi, Stefano Fresi, Vinicio Marchioni, Lucia Mascino, Claudia Pandolfi, Tomas Arana, Teco Celio, Remo Girone, Ricky Memphis, Emanuele Armani, Giampaolo Morelli, Chiara Luzzi, Alessandro Roia and Carla Signoris. The plot of the movie: Giovanna Salvatori is a quiet, almost banal woman, separated from her husband Enrico, with a job at the Ministry and a pre-adolescent daughter, Martina, with whom she doesn’t have a great relationship. Her flat and monotonous life is actually a cover for her real job, that of a secret agent for National Security. It is for this reason that when Giovanna is not on duty she always tries not to attract attention and to maintain a boring and humble air (an aspect that her mother Agata – Carla Signoris – never fails to point out to her).

One day her high school partner Tamara calls her to meet up with her old classmates, who both have lost sight of over the years: they are Francesca, Roberto and Marco, with whom they formed the “Fantastic 5” group at the time. .

The reunion is a success and old friends recall their younger years with fondness and laughter; they also share the harassment they suffer in daily life from ignorant and overbearing people, and this revelation leads Giovanna to decide to avenge her four companions who, even if they pity her for her boring work, don’t know what means she really has at her disposal. .. See also In Cagliari the first Literary Gymnasium in Italy But what the brain tells us: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

The secret of her eyes (Drama, Romance, Thriller) broadcast on Sky at 21.15un film di Billy Ray, con Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dean Norris, Michael Kelly, Lyndon Smith, Joe Cole e Don Harvey. The plot of the movie: In the immediate aftermath of September 11, a team consisting of FBI agent Ray Kasten, his best friend Jess Cobb, along with detectives Bumpy Willis and Reg Siefert, works in the Los Angeles counter-terrorism unit.

The four are engaged in the surveillance of a mosque. According to an informant who has contacts only with Siefert, there may be a non-active terrorist unit inside the mosque but ready to be called to action. One day the team is called for the discovery of a girl’s body right next to the mosque. Ray recognizes the girl and shudders at the sight of the victim killed and abandoned in the garbage. She is ‘Carolyn, Jess’s daughter. Ray was supposed to meet Carolyn in a pastry shop shortly before her death to buy a birthday cake for her mother, but he had canceled the appointment at the last minute for work reasons. Devastated by grief, Ray begins to investigate and shed light on the murder, unofficially, because the case is the responsibility of homicide… The secret in their eyes: The new Italian trailer of the film – HD