Movies to see Sunday 28 May, in prime time and late evening

What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Sunday 28 May 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.
The plot of the movie: The story begins when on the day of the fifth wedding anniversary, the professor Nick Dunne discovers that his wife Amy has disappeared. The news greatly attracted the attention of the press, since Amy inspired the protagonist of a successful series of novels, written by Nick’s parents. Detective Rhonda Boney is put on the case.
Upon reaching the Dunne home, Boney finds ill-concealed signs of a struggle and suspicious traces of blood. Amy’s diary also seems to support the thesis formulated by the agents, who believe that Nick is responsible for the disappearance and probable death of his wife. Nick, surprised by the existence of some medical reports proving that his wife was pregnant without his knowledge, finds the support of his sister Margo. Nick will reveal to her the tensions of his marriage and her desire for paternity, denied by his wife. It is then that suspicions about Amy emerge…
The plot of the movie: The film follows the story of Gail, a young woman who lives in a beautiful house in Boston with her husband Tom and their two children. The woman has already been in crisis for some time with her husband, an architect who is always busy because of her work and often away from home. To celebrate her son Roarke’s tenth birthday, Gail decides to spend a few days off with her parents in Montana, the wild territory where she was born. Gail wants to practice after a long time her favorite sport of hers, rafting, which consists of going down the river on a rubber boat. At the last moment Tom joins the rest of the family and all together they leave for a quiet and exciting trip through the rapids of the Canyon.
During the journey they meet three men: Wade the youngest, who immediately makes friends with Roarke, Terry and Frank, the guide. Gail agrees to escort the others, and the two boats outrun each other, until Frank disappears. The two spouses thus begin to harbor suspicions against Wade and Terry, who appear to be harmless people, but who are actually dangerous outlaws on the run.
So what was supposed to be a peaceful family outing turns into an unpredictable and distressing day that is hard to forget…
The plot of the movie: Heidi is a happy little girl who lives with her grandfather (Bruno Ganz) in a small house in the Swiss mountains. She and her best friend Peter enjoy taking care of the goats and enjoying the freedom of life in the mountains.
But these carefree days are interrupted when Aunt Dete, who had already tried to bring the little orphaned girl to the city before, returns to bring Heidi back to Frankfurt.
There he will have to keep company with Klara, the daughter of the rich Mr. Seseman, confined to a wheelchair, and with her learn to read, write and behave according to the rules of society, under the supervision of the strict housekeeper Miss Rottenmeier. In the city Heidi will therefore know an inseparable friend and the love of reading, but the nostalgia of her beloved mountains and her grandfather will soon be felt …
The plot of the movie: Giovanna Salvatori is a quiet, almost banal woman, separated from her husband Enrico, with a job at the Ministry and a pre-adolescent daughter, Martina, with whom she doesn’t have a great relationship. Her flat and monotonous life is actually a cover for her real job, that of a secret agent for National Security. It is for this reason that when Giovanna is not on duty she always tries not to attract attention and to maintain a boring and humble air (an aspect that her mother Agata – Carla Signoris – never fails to point out to her).
One day her high school partner Tamara calls her to meet up with her old classmates, who both have lost sight of over the years: they are Francesca, Roberto and Marco, with whom they formed the “Fantastic 5” group at the time. .
The reunion is a success and old friends recall their younger years with fondness and laughter; they also share the harassment they suffer in daily life from ignorant and overbearing people, and this revelation leads Giovanna to decide to avenge her four companions who, even if they pity her for her boring work, don’t know what means she really has at her disposal. ..
The plot of the movie: In the immediate aftermath of September 11, a team consisting of FBI agent Ray Kasten, his best friend Jess Cobb, along with detectives Bumpy Willis and Reg Siefert, works in the Los Angeles counter-terrorism unit.
The four are engaged in the surveillance of a mosque. According to an informant who has contacts only with Siefert, there may be a non-active terrorist unit inside the mosque but ready to be called to action. One day the team is called for the discovery of a girl’s body right next to the mosque. Ray recognizes the girl and shudders at the sight of the victim killed and abandoned in the garbage. She is ‘Carolyn, Jess’s daughter. Ray was supposed to meet Carolyn in a pastry shop shortly before her death to buy a birthday cake for her mother, but he had canceled the appointment at the last minute for work reasons. Devastated by grief, Ray begins to investigate and shed light on the murder, unofficially, because the case is the responsibility of homicide…
The plot of the movie: The story is set in a dystopian 2077. The Earth, destroyed by the radiation of meteorites and by the alien invasion that triggered a nuclear war, has been abandoned because it was made inhospitable by radiation.
Jack Harper and Victoria Olsen are in charge of ensuring the proper functioning of terrestrial hydro-drills and technological drones, programmed to kill the last remaining alien Scavengers.
Locked in a high tower to prevent contamination, the two follow the directives of Sally, head of the Tet space colony which is leading the last humans alive to the planet Titan.
There are two weeks left before the total evacuation of the Earth and, while Jack is tormented by flashbacks of the invasion and the hope of proving that the planet can still be saved, Victoria wishes to conclude the mission to travel to the new colony.
Intrigued by the aggressiveness of the surviving Scavengers, Jack goes on a mission in his vehicle and is miraculously saved by a drone after falling into an enemy ambush. Jack continues to have strange visions of a mysterious woman and, although Sally orders him to secure himself, he decides to go to the landing site of an unidentified flying object …
