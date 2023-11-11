Moving Well: The Key to Preventing Aches and Pains in Daily Life

Many people think that the exercises performed in a training room are an end in themselves, when the reality is that they are a means to be able to carry out actions in our daily lives. Climbing a staircase, getting up from a chair, picking up an object that falls to the floor, carrying shopping bags, walking as much as necessary to visit a city, running after a bus… All of these acts involve movement. But what happens when our body limits us when it comes to carrying out these activities?

Moving well could be key to preventing aches and pains from appearing. Studies show how the risk of injury can increase with poor quality movement patterns, low levels of flexibility, and previous injuries. Gray Cook, author of the book The Business of Movement, co-founder of Functional Movement Systems (FMS), is a physiotherapist and one of the world‘s leading experts on exercise.

“For me, moving well means, above all, being able to carry out my daily activities, leisure and work without pain. I don’t expect them to always be done comfortably, because sometimes we train to exhaustion and can stay stuck in certain postures longer than we would like. But for the most part, you should be able to get through the day without pain by putting yourself in a certain position or doing a certain movement pattern,” Cook says. “Second, you should have the freedom and comfort to do most things in different ways,” he adds.

“If that search makes it slower for them to get up and down from the ground; reduces their options to do so, then it means they have given up function in favor of skill. Function, in reality, is the basis of skill. Maintaining the skill efficient and functional fuels consistency and this in turn reinforces motor learning. So we must maintain the functions,” Cook explains.

The environment – many jobs require long days in a chair in front of a computer – can push you towards a sedentary lifestyle and its risks, including joint pain. Putting a brake on it would involve knowing what its movement is like, evaluating it and increasing it. The human being is designed to jump, run, bend down, get up; not to spend eight or ten hours sitting. Movement is life.

Get to know yourself. Pre-assessment of movement by a qualified professional will help you understand what the problem is, direct work along the most productive paths to grow, maintain and sustain good movement, regardless of your problem and rate of improvement. Randomly consuming an exercise program without knowing the result of your movement evaluation will only cost you time and results. Warming up is key. As Gray Cook explains, “It’s important to warm up before training, because if someone could improve their preparedness by one or two percent, that could mean the difference between a good training session and a bad training session, between a “an excellent day of exercise or an average one, between an ordinary competition or an excellent one.” Therefore, the state of preparation is important, whether we are training, spending a normal day or competing. But you should review your warm-up to see if it really improves your state of readiness. Your state of preparation improves your ease of adopting and undoing positions and postures. And it also generally improves your balance, because you’re making your body organize its signals, its reception system, and its response with movement in a more refined way. Look at how the best ones work. Gray Cook has posted three different movement warm-ups on YouTube called flows. One targets mobility, the hips, ankles and upper back, the place where the most common mobility problems occur.

