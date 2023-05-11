«Mozart effect», so music can improve memory and learning and fight cognitive decline – breaking latest news

Of Cesare Peccarisi

Classical music has a relaxing and at the same time exciting effect on the brain, a sort of “music therapy”: being only instrumental, it avoids the interference that the texts can have on the contents to be learned

The old piped music born in ’58 to bring background music into the homes of Italians through telephone cables could come back into fashion for fight Alzheimer’s diseaseprovided you listen to particular melodies: a group of Spanish and Canadian researchers discovered it. Their study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Diseasereports the preliminary results of the five-year project (2022-27) «MEM-COG Mozart effect and memory in patients with cognitive impairment», funded almost entirely by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation. The work is directed by Marco Calabria of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya in Barcelona and carried out in collaboration with the Gregorio Marañón Health Research Institute in Madrid and Concordia University in Montreal.

Levels of learning In people with the so-called “pathological forgetfulness”, which sometimes heralds dementia and is called Mci, an acronym for mild cognitive impairment (mild cognitive impairment), listening to background music while performing memory tasks improves learning levels, but not those of memory retrieval. By keeping the piped music on, even normal subjects learn a poem better, but when they have to remember it, the background music is irrelevant.

Classic music The effect is also related topersonal habit of listening to music: those who use it regularly to relax get more benefits on memory. All this as long as it is classic musicbecause this has an effect on the brain halfway between relaxation and excitement and being instrumental only it avoids the interference that song lyrics can have on the content to be learned in a memory task such as learning a poem. For example with the song «A ray of sun» cantata dai Los Diablos, used by researchers in one of the trials, memory improvement does not occur. Subjects were presented with 24 photographs of faces to memorize: ten minutes later they had to locate them in another set of 48 photos. See also Territorial medicine, the Legacoop Plan (31/05/2021)

«Mozart effect» Listening to classical music instead of Los Diablos improved memory, especially if it was Mozart. This explains why the famous Austrian composer was chosen for the «MEM-COG» project: the first study on the so-called «Mozart effect» was published in 1993 in Nature: the K448 sonata in D major in fact, she proved capable of improve the intelligence quotient of 3-year-old children, the ability to orient oneself in space and language. These results were then confirmed in 2006 by Norbert Jausovec of the University of Mariboru (Slovenia), who explained them with an action on executive brain areas.

Musical neurons “By now the studies on the K448 effect are countless and over time its ability to act on epileptic seizures has also emerged, even in about 30% of drug-resistant cases – says the neurologist Bruno Colombo of the San Raffaele in Milan, who recently published the book «The musical neurons» on the correlation between the brain and music -. Today the guidelines for the use of music therapy in epilepsy therapy require listening to the K448 for at least half an hour. The trend of its effectiveness on memory is relatively recent and this study by Spanish colleagues opens new horizons on the problems of long-term episodic memorythe cognitive ability most affected already in the preclinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Seniors have difficulty connecting memories“Association strategies such as classical background music can reduce age-related association deficits, but it is important to understand how this effect works.”

Activation and emotion “Maybe it helps to increase neuronal activation which, in turn, strengthens the memory traces during their encoding – continues Colombo -. This is the hypothesis of some Hong Kong researchers, called “Arousal-Mood”, according to which the effect of exposure to music is the result of an individual’s emotional reaction to the stimuli of the notes. That would explain why listening to Mozart’s K448 or music by few other composers can improve cognitive functioning, while different songs do not lead to the same result. However, interpretations of the “Mozart effect” can create false expectations. It is important to understand which reactions facilitate cognitive functioning in the individual: not everyone benefits equally from different types of musicbut any piece of music that provides optimal excitement that evokes emotion can help.” See also Pancreas tumors, 950 thousand euros for vaccine development project - Medicine

Epileptic attacks In February 2021 a study by Ivan Rektor of Masaryk University compared Mozart with his contemporary Franz Joseph Haydndiscovering that Haydn’s Symphony No. 94 in G major “La Sorpresa” does not induce the antiepileptic effects of K448 and actually worsens the condition. The electroencephalogram showed that Mozart reduces the intercritical discharges of the attacks by 32% which went from 28 to 19, to go back up to a maximum of 21 at the end of listening, while listening to Hyden they rose from 23 to 26, remaining high even afterwards.

Beethoven Later comparisons were also made with other songs, such as Beethoven’s «For Elise» which, however, only increased the activity theta of the frontal brain area, related to the decrease in stress. However, there is one musical score that no one has been able to compare with Mozart’s K448 and it is Beethoven’s Tenth in E flat major, a symphony which remained unfinished because in 1827 he died before having finished it.

Unreleased music Two years ago the Austrian composer Walter Werzowa, a profound connoisseur of Beethoven, he recovered all the drafts of that score. Then he made use of a sophisticated software that compared the harmonics of all the works of the great German composer. Thus was born theAI PROJIECT», which also took into account other posthumous scores elaborated starting from the original drafts, such as those of the Philharmonic Society (1870) or other composers who have experimented with various versions in the last century. The software elaborated the ones it considered the most probable and in the end, with Werzowa’s supervision, one was chosen: listen to it on Youtube.com. See also Tinnitus test: How to determine the severity