After not being able to confirm the alleged increase in intelligence through Mozart’s Sonata for Two Pianos (KV 448) in 2010, psychologists from the University of Vienna have now shown that Mozart’s positive effect on epilepsy cannot be proven, as has been claimed.

However, the researchers do not want to completely deny the effect of Mozart’s music. There is definitely evidence that music that one likes has an activating effect and can lead to positive effects – albeit independent of the genre. “There is currently no scientifically reliable evidence that this is due to a specific effect of Mozart’s music – neither for epilepsy nor for intelligence,” say the psychologists at the University of Vienna.

