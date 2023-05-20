Mozzarella roll, the perfect summer dish to counter gloomy days: preparing it is child’s play

Is the heat approaching? Bring the mozzarella roll to the table and it’s immediately summer. Light, tasty and very easy to prepare.

Want something tasty and light? And above all, quick to prepare? The Mozzarella wheel that’s what’s right for you.

The recipe we propose is perfect as it is, but you can vary the ingredients for the filling and taste it in a thousand different ways.

Cut into slices it becomes a light appetizer perfect for the summer period, or a second course at lunch or dinner, when you don’t feel like cooking because it’s hot.

Light because mozzarella is among the cheeses less fat; referring to the vaccine, this provides between 250 and 290 calories per 100 gr. The most caloric are burrata and buffalo mozzarella, which contain more fat.

The origins

The mozzarella it is a food derived from milk that has its origins, apparently, around 1300. According to tradition, it was monks who invented a cheese called “mozza” in their monastery of San Lorenzo di Capua. The word comes from the way this cheese is worked, i.e. “cutting off” the dough with your hands to give it a round shape.

With the advent of the Bourbon mozzarella was spread and regulated, and in the second half of the 18th century the first dairy in history was born, at the same time as the first buffalo farms. Today they are found throughout Italy, and you can enjoy this product anywhere. Now let’s see how to turn it into a tasty one stuffed roll.

The mozzarella roll

First you need to make your mozzarella into one browse. Melt it in a bain-marie in its liquid to which you will add a little water. When it is well softened, drain it and place it between two sheets of parchment paper, now you can crush her with a rolling pin very gently. Try to give it a rectangular shape. Remove the first sheet of paper and stuff as desired then roll up helping you with the other, close and let it rest in the fridge for about an hour.

Some idea? For the vegetarian version, spread some olive paté or pesto and arrange roasted peppers or grilled zucchini. Or use tuna or salmon, lettuce and tomatoes. Or again, grilled aubergines and cooked ham. As you see you can experiment a thousand different variations. The trick to melt it faster? In the microwave, in a bowl and covered with water; a few minutes at 900w and it will be ready. Remember though, once it’s melted you have to work it quickly, otherwise it will soon solidify again and you will no longer be able to roll it up.

