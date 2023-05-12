Mozzarella water: how to reuse it | Never throw it away again

Precious ally in the kitchen, capable of making countless dishes unique and saves you money: it is forbidden to throw it away.

Mozzarella is a real one pride for Italy: only here and above all only in Campania is this wonderful product produced a joy for the palate. This dairy product is one of the tastiest but woe to throw away away the liquid that preserves it. In reality, practically all of us do it because once the sachet containing the mozzarella is opened, the liquid it seems normal to throw it away.

Yet this natural gesture, as we will see, is not the most correct one. In the present article we will see how it can be done reuse the mozzarella water and above all we will be surprised by how many uses it can have. The mozzarella whey is acidic and it is diluted with spinning water to form what experts call government liquid. This liquid is not a waste because it is a food with high nutritional capacities. Lactic ferments, enzymes, vitamins, proteins, mineral salts: the precious nutritional elements it contains cannot be counted.

Precious liquid to be used in a thousand ways

This precious liquid can replace the yeast in baked goods. The preserving liquid is full of lactic ferments which can cause baked goods to rise. Set aside the sourdough or brewer’s yeast and use the preserving liquid, but we halve the dose of salt because it is already present in it. This precious liquid that we normally discard it also enriches the risotto. This dish will be much tastier if we pour the preserving liquid into it and it can replace the broth if abundant.

Alternatively it can replace the butter at the end of the creaming. If we are cooking pasta, the liquid can be added together with the water put to boil which will make it tastier. But what a nice touch it is hydrate dried legumes with the governing serum. Not only will this liquid rehydrate them but it will release all the precious nutrients. The reader may be surprised that there are even real and’s own recipes for cooking with government water.

Valuable ally in the kitchen

They can be prepared herb focaccia and sconeswholemeal bread, excellent wraps but if the government water comes from buffalo mozzarella the dish will be really tasty. This fluid is excellent for creaming pasta and for making desserts delicious potato gnocchi adding it to the dough. Milk rice is a delicious spoon dessert, tasty and very simple to make that can be cooked thanks to government water.