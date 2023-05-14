Mpox. For WHO it is no longer a public health emergency

After Covid, the WHO has also declared the emergency phase linked to mpox concluded, it is believed that these are long-term challenges that could be better addressed through long-term strategies to manage public health risks, rather than with emergency measures. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “However, as with Covid, this does not mean the job is done. Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that require a robust, proactive and sustainable response.”

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, officially declared yesterday that the mpox epidemic that started about a year ago is no longer a public health emergency of international concern. After the Covid so also the mpox epidemic is downgraded.

The WHO Emergency Committee acknowledged the progress made in the global response to the outbreak and the further decline in the number of cases reported since the last meeting. The Committee also noted a significant drop in the number of cases reported compared to the previous reporting period and no changes in the severity and clinical manifestation of the disease. The Committee also acknowledged the remaining uncertainties about the disease, regarding the mode of transmission in some countries, the poor quality of some reported data and the continued lack of effective countermeasures in African countries, where mpox occurs regularly. It was felt, however, that these are long-term challenges that could be better addressed through long-term strategies to manage the public health risks posed by mpox, rather than emergency measures.

“However, as with Covid – explained Ghebreyesus – this does not mean that the job is finished. Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that require a robust, proactive and sustainable response”. There have been more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths worldwide reported to WHO, from 111 different countries. The virus, originally known as Monkey Pox, is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids and causes flu-like symptoms, as well as pus-filled lesions on the skin.

Stigma has been a concern in managing the mpox epidemic and continues to hinder access to care, “the feared backlash against the most affected communities has largely failed to materialise. For that, we are grateful,” Ghebreyesus added . There is a particular risk associated with those living with untreated HIV infections, he added, urging countries to maintain testing capacity and be prepared to respond if cases were to rise again. “Integrating MPox prevention and treatment into existing health care programs is recommended, to enable continued access to care and rapid response to address future outbreaks.”

WHO will continue to work to support access to countermeasures as more information on the effectiveness of interventions becomes available. The Deputy Chairman of the Emergency Committee, Nicola Lowsaid there was a need to move now from emergency measures to managing the long-term public health risks of mpox, similar to the national surveillance programs that exist for infections such as HIV.

And while two public health emergencies have ended in the past week, WHO continues to respond to more than 50 emergencies globally each day.

