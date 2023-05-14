Home » Mpox. For WHO it is no longer a public health emergency
Health

Mpox. For WHO it is no longer a public health emergency

by admin
Mpox. For WHO it is no longer a public health emergency

After Covid, the WHO has also declared the emergency phase linked to mpox concluded, it is believed that these are long-term challenges that could be better addressed through long-term strategies to manage public health risks, rather than with emergency measures. Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “However, as with Covid, this does not mean the job is done. Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that require a robust, proactive and sustainable response.”

12 MAG

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, officially declared yesterday that the mpox epidemic that started about a year ago is no longer a public health emergency of international concern. After the Covid so also the mpox epidemic is downgraded.

The WHO Emergency Committee acknowledged the progress made in the global response to the outbreak and the further decline in the number of cases reported since the last meeting. The Committee also noted a significant drop in the number of cases reported compared to the previous reporting period and no changes in the severity and clinical manifestation of the disease. The Committee also acknowledged the remaining uncertainties about the disease, regarding the mode of transmission in some countries, the poor quality of some reported data and the continued lack of effective countermeasures in African countries, where mpox occurs regularly. It was felt, however, that these are long-term challenges that could be better addressed through long-term strategies to manage the public health risks posed by mpox, rather than emergency measures.

“However, as with Covid – explained Ghebreyesus – this does not mean that the job is finished. Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that require a robust, proactive and sustainable response”. There have been more than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths worldwide reported to WHO, from 111 different countries. The virus, originally known as Monkey Pox, is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids and causes flu-like symptoms, as well as pus-filled lesions on the skin.

See also  Reducing calories may benefit cognitive function in multiple sclerosis

Stigma has been a concern in managing the mpox epidemic and continues to hinder access to care, “the feared backlash against the most affected communities has largely failed to materialise. For that, we are grateful,” Ghebreyesus added . There is a particular risk associated with those living with untreated HIV infections, he added, urging countries to maintain testing capacity and be prepared to respond if cases were to rise again. “Integrating MPox prevention and treatment into existing health care programs is recommended, to enable continued access to care and rapid response to address future outbreaks.”

WHO will continue to work to support access to countermeasures as more information on the effectiveness of interventions becomes available. The Deputy Chairman of the Emergency Committee, Nicola Lowsaid there was a need to move now from emergency measures to managing the long-term public health risks of mpox, similar to the national surveillance programs that exist for infections such as HIV.

And while two public health emergencies have ended in the past week, WHO continues to respond to more than 50 emergencies globally each day.

12 maggio 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Science and Drugs

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl
P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

See also  Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Causes, Symptoms, and Remedies

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Loreen is the winner of Eurovision 2023 for...

the girl raped in a shack

How to use Google Bard in Italy, the...

Alzheimer’s: New drug targets tau protein

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Zelensky visiting Rome | Mattarella and Meloni: “Italy...

Maintain new turf using our tips and instructions

Weather, still rain and thunderstorms. Red alert in...

Vitamin D deficiency: risks and solutions

Administrative, 6.3 million Italians to vote: what you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy