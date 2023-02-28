Home Health Mps: Axa launches accelerated bookbuilding for institutions to sell share (RCO)
Maintains 0.0007%. Doesn’t want to seat on the board or influence strategy (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, 27 February – Axa announces the sale of MPS shares. The insurance group which currently holds a stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena equal to 100,008,907 shares (held directly or indirectly, equal to approximately 7.94% of the share capital) announces in a note the start of the sale of 100,000 ,000 shares of the Bank, in private placement through accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional investors. Upon completion of the offer, Axa will maintain (directly or indirectly) 0.0007% of the Bank’s capital. As a long-term joint venture partner, the note indicates, “Axa supported the bank by participating in its most recent capital increase as a financial investment. As Axa does not wish to be represented on the bank’s board of directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders or influence the broader long-term strategy of the Bank, deems it appropriate to sell the stake purchased in the capital increase.The offer does not in any way affect Axa’s partnership with the bank or commitment to against Italy”.

