MPS closed the 2022 financial year with a loss of 205 million euros, compared to the profit of 310 million recorded in 2021. The accounts, according to a note, were weighed down by 925 million of restructuring costs linked to the incentive plannet of which the year would have ended with a profit of 720 million.

At the opening of the trading day the title Banca Mpsmarked a leap, reaching 2.489 euros per share.

The fourth quarter recorded profits of 156 million euros, more than double the 75 million expected by analysts, “confirming – explains Mps – the bank’s ability to generate sustainable profitability”.

The result for the year, which also discounts 180 million in contributions to the Fitd and the single resolution fund, instead benefited for 425 million from the revaluation of deferred tax assets (dta), in the light of the improvement in the bank’s income prospects.

2022 revenues at 3,088 million (+3.6%)

In 2022 MPS recorded revenues of 3,088 million, up 3.6% on 2021, thanks to the 26% jump in the interest margin, driven by the rise in interest rates, which offset the drop in commissions (-8%), penalized by market volatility, and the lower result than 2021 of trading activity and income from equity investments.

In the fourth quarter, revenues recorded an increase of 15.6% compared to the previous quarter, driven once again by the interest margin (+31.4%), which more than absorbed the drop in net commissions (-5.6% ). Other revenues from financial management also grew compared to the third quarter, thanks to the greater contribution of the trading result.

Loan losses are growing

Operating costs fell to 2,099 million (-2.3%), allowing the gross operating result to rise from 874 to 989 million (+13.2%, with a contribution of 333 million in the last quarter, up by over 60% both compared to the previous quarter and compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Losses on loans, on the other hand, increased from 250 in 2021 to 417 million.

The figure, explains Mps, includes the adjustments connected to the transaction for the sale of non-performing loans following the use of sales scenarios in the estimation models, as well as the cost deriving from the update of the macroeconomic scenarios, while in 2021 the bank had benefited from write-backs of approximately 130 million on some positions.

