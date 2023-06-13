Home » Mps: Lovaglio, our aggregation will be good for everyone (RCO)
Mps: Lovaglio, our aggregation will be good for everyone (RCO)

by admin
Mps: Lovaglio, our aggregation will be good for everyone (RCO)

Last October the stew option, today many others (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, June 12 – The aggregation of Monte dei Paschi “will be good for everyone” in a logic of the Italian system. Luigi Lovaglio, managing director of the Rocca Salimbeni bank, is convinced of this. Can Mps be alone? “If the Banco (Bpm) is there, Mps can also be there” but “the paradigm is different if I think of the Italian system it is inevitable, you have to put functions in common” he affirms when interviewed on the stage of the Fabi congress . Lovaglio adds that the exit of the Treasury “is a constraint” for the institution but “since last October’s stew we have moved on to other options: no one has to sell off, there is no need to sell off” the bank.

