The news was immediately announced with enthusiasm, and was seen as a revolution in the medical field. Have indeed in a few years vaccinessuch as those who take advantage of ad technology mRNAable to prevent and treat heart disease, autoimmune disease and even cancer, can only turn out to be something innovative. A hypothesis, however, too striking and optimistic it seems. Or maybe there was something else behind this announcement. Indeed, there are none you suspect that there are economic interests on the part of Moderna, the first producer of these types of vaccines. The doubts were brought to the fore by the newspaper Tomorrowwho made an interesting analysis on the functioning of mRNA in particular on tumors and of how the well-known pharmaceutical company has launched this card with the aim of relaunching its reputation and raising its shares on the stock exchange.

The announcement then made by Paul Burton with great pomp would be based only on a half-truth: the future could indeed be made up of mRNA, but not in the terms thus disclosed.

mRNA cancer vaccines

The reasoning from which it would be necessary to start pertains precisely to the ways in which the cancer, which also manifests itself in different forms in each person, since each cell that gave rise to that tumor mass has specific mutations which in turn correspond to a series of specific mutated membrane proteins. And this already suggests how an mRNA vaccine would be needed for each type of cancer and for each mutation. But we are actually very far from this result.

The experiments carried out to date by Moderna are still too limited and too circumscribed to be heralded as revolutionary for the treatment of cancer. And as if that weren’t enough, they still don’t boast publication in scientific journals capable of attributing their reliability. The announcement therefore made by Moderna was perhaps, intentionally or not, premature. Consequently, the reduced timescales given for sure within which to perfect the vaccines could be extended as a result of these observations.

Economic interests of Moderna

The most interesting point of the analysis regarding the (perhaps) exaggerated news given by Moderna in the media is then based on the economic rather than scientific aspects. Once again, therefore, it is the accounts of a pharmaceutical company that come to the fore, as has already emerged in the journalistic investigations conducted on anti-Covid. On March 22, Moderna announced that, once the emergency was over, it would put its anti-inflammatory vaccine on the market.Covid at the astronomical price of 130 dollars per dose, while up to now he had sold it to the US government at the subsidized price of only 15-26 dollars per dose. This decision was followed by the outrage of American public opinion and also of Wall Street, so much so that the value of Moderna’s shares had plunged in the days immediately following.

It may be a coincidence, but after the stock market crash we witnessed Burton’s exaggerated announcement, poorly supported by scientific justifications. Was it a way to regain value on the stock market? The question has always been asked by Tomorrowbut it’s a question we can all ask ourselves.

