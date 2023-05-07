mRna vaccines and myocarditis, antibodies are not a direct cause / Study: “Cytokines…”

The Covid pandemic is over, but that doesn’t mean it should simply be archived. There are still some questions, even with regard to vaccination. Let us not forget, in fact, the question myocarditis. In this regard, a new study published in Science Immunology makes a very important contribution to this debate, addressing the delicate issue of the risk of myocarditis in young men after the administration of a mRNA vaccine. The theme has fueled various controversies and suggestions in the heart of the pandemic, especially in relation to the vaccination of the youngest. Yet the incidence of this inflammation of the heart muscle, sometimes accompanied by inflammation of the lining of the heart, is low.

We are talking about 5 and 17 cases per 100 thousand respectively for vaccines Pfizer e Modern. Although rare, these cases of myocarditis have occurred mainly in men under the age of 30, therefore in a group with a very low risk of developing severe forms of Covid. This too has made the risk-benefit ratio of vaccination less clear. Also, the myocarditis it is an inflammation that, while it can be managed when caught early, still impacts patients’ lives. Moreover, there is still no clear explanation of its possible correlation with the vaccine.

MRNA VACCINES AND MYOCARDITIS: STUDY ON THE CAUSES

The scientists of the Yale School of Medicine del Connecticut tested several hypotheses by analyzing blood samples from 23 young patients with myocarditis. The results of their study show that the antibodies induced by mRNA vaccine they are not the cause of heart inflammation. The suspicion was that the antibodies, directed against the protein spike of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, can attack the heart due to the similarity between some elements of the spike protein and some cardioactive molecules. But vaccine-induced antibodies do not play a direct role. The scientists also found that after the second injection of mRNA-based vaccines, the cytokinesthe messengers that stimulate the immune system, lead to an activation of the White blood cells (lymphocytes and monocytes) potentially toxic for cardiac cells. «It is possible that this reaction is related to the immunological profile of the patients“, explains Florian Zores, cardiologist from Strasbourg. Regardless of Covid, the stakes are high because it is important to qualify this risk for futures mRNA vaccines. In other words, know if these myocarditis are a specific risk of this technology. «It’s a possibility, but we know that similar risks have existed with vaccines that have been on the market for a long time» adds Zores. Therefore, a pharmacovigilance follow-up is important, because the recurrence of cases is too low to be visible during clinical trials.

