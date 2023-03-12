Home Health Ms. Klöckner and her worries – health check
Julia Kloeckner was once the wine queen. It’s nice volunteering. You can’t say anything bad about wine, but otherwise you can’t go wrong. After that, Ms. Klöckner went into politics. There she was noticed again and again with inappropriate performances. Anyone who has acquired this competence often delivers reliably for many years.

Now Ms. Klöckner has allowed herself to be carried away to comment on an information page of the federal government that deals with the much-discussed question of gender identity. The site points out that there are so-called “puberty blockers” that can delay the onset of puberty. something like that doesn’t work chirps Ms Klöckner:

“That’s crazy – shouldn’t it be a fake: the federal government recommends puberty blockers to very young, insecure people”

The media echo was devastating: the information from the federal government dates back to the time of the Merkel government, of which she was a member, when Minister for neutral nutritional information. In addition, the use of puberty blockers is subject to a prescription, ie it is the responsibility of a doctor and is also subject to further prescription hurdles. In other words, the kids here aren’t just hooked on taking hormones “like cough drops,” as Klöckner was quoted by BILDthe renowned specialist journal for child and adolescent medicine (with a focus on female topless case series).

Gone stupid. It would have been better if she hadn’t given in to her desire to jump into the debate about gender identity and want to position herself against the morally degenerate traffic light government, but had dealt with the matter beforehand. Especially when she criticizes information offers. She could have asked her compatriot Sabine Maur, chairwoman of the Rhineland-Palatinate Chamber of Psychotherapists, for example a clever comment in the Tagesspiegel background wrote on the subject, or one child and adolescent psychiatrist familiar with the topic.

Actually, she shouldn’t have said anything on the subject. After all, state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate are not until 2026.

