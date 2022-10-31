Article taken from the October 2022 issue of Forbes Italia. Subscribe!

When we talk about MSD we are talking about the history of medicine. From the mass production of the penicillin during the Second World War up to the antiviral pill against Covid, the US pharmaceutical company has always been the protagonist of innovation in the health sector. In its 130-year history, six of its researchers have won the Nobel prize for medicine. Present in 140 countries, in 1956 it also arrived in Italy.

“We have always written important pages in the history of science,” she says proudly Nicoletta Luppi, senior vice president and managing director of Msd Italia. “We have discovered more than 200 innovative drugs and vaccines, with which we treat or prevent diseases for over 400 million people worldwide, 5 million in Italy alone”. Numbers that certify the continuous efforts of the pharmaceutical company in carrying out research and innovation in the healthcare sector. “We only deal with the so-called big diseasesthose diseases that have a strong impact on humanity ”.

The philosophy of Msd

Although the fields of application of medicine are many, the only area of ​​interest of MSD is innovation. In 2021, the pharmaceutical company had a global turnover 48.7 billion dollarsof which over 25%, equal to 12.2 billion, was invested in research and development.

A commitment also highlighted by the claim of the pharmaceutical company: ‘Inventing for Life’. “We intervene where there are still no answers. Our research and development activity has always ranged in therapeutic areas in which there was no solution, where neither therapy nor prevention was possible ”. The examples of success that can be reported are manifold. “Pembrolizumab for immunoncology was a revolutionary discovery because it allows the immune system to defeat the cancer cell,” says Luppi. “And again: today it is possible to prevent liver cancer through vaccination for hepatitis B or the many cancers linked to the Papillomavirus”.

The lotta to the Covid

Making innovation is a fascinating challenge but always involves risks, because it implies a component of failure. Without failure there is no innovation. A very clear example in this sense is provided by Covid. “There were 250 companies that generously did their utmost to find a vaccine for a disease that was bringing the whole world to its knees,” recalls Luppi. “Only a few, however, have succeeded. Unfortunately not us. This makes it clear that even a company that has been working for over a hundred years in the field of infectious diseases does not necessarily always arrive at a solution “.

However, new opportunities can arise from failures. During the toughest phase of the pandemic, the US pharmaceutical company nevertheless fought on the front lines. While it did not win the vaccine race, it made its facilities available for its mass production and focused on a different product: the antiviral. Molnupiravir, the famous ‘anti-Covid pill’. “Prior to its commercialization, we made it available to several generic companies to make it accessible globally. We have renounced the patent in 105 low- and middle-income countries around the world, including India ”.

Just over a thousand days after the first case of Covid, today there is less and less talk about vaccines and drugs useful to fight the virus. According to the latest report from the Italian Medicines Agency, 35,000 treatments were administered at home with Molnupiravir from January to July. But it works? “The feedback we have received is all positive”, Luppi replies. “Both for a safety discourse, that is, it has no particular contraindications, and for its effectiveness on patients”. The reason why there is little talk of it, complains Luppi, is not the lack of attention to the drug, but more generally to health. “Covid seems over, now there is no longer any talk of health. It is an issue that has not even entered much in the last election campaign but it is a factor that strongly contributes to GDP. A healthy country does not need large expenses to heal itself. Managing a sick nation, as it happened during the hardest phase of the pandemic, costs a lot more ”.

A holistic approach

MSD’s hope is that in Italy too the pharmaceutical sector can be recognized as strategic for the country’s industrial recovery. The example to be taken is that of France. “Beyond the Alps, our sector is considered a driving force for growth”, explains Luppi. “It should be here too. We should focus heavily on innovation in the health sector, attracting foreign capital, and ensure that the whole of Italy, from north to south, can have access to it promptly. If the state invests in health, it will be able to throw a gauntlet to European countries ”.

Hope in this sense could come from the funds of the Pnrr. In fact, part of these will be spent on improving the country’s health infrastructures, which in any case already represent excellence. To take a further step forward, according to MSD, it is necessary to change approach. “Although there are different branches of medicine, health is ultimately one. We must begin to consider it in its entirety, in a truly holistic way, according to the concept of one health defined by the World Health Organization. Just think about how the pandemic broke out: from animals. Without forgetting the impact of climatic variations on diseases ”.

The ambition of Msd

MSD is ready to do its part to continue to innovate the medical and health sector, continuing to invest as it has always done in its history. “In the future we hope to bring our inventions into the field of neurodegenerative diseases and metabolic cardiovascular, in addition of course to the other therapeutic areas in which we already operate”. The biggest ambition, however, is always the same: “To continue writing pages of the history of medicine”.

