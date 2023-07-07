MT Ortho Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3837/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2439/2023 MT Ortho Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Sicily Region, the Health Department of the Sicily Region, the Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, and towards Action Medical Srl, Alcantara Srl, Alfa Intes Srl, Activa Srl

Attachments:

Notice of Notification for Public Proclamations (PDF 452.6 Kb)

Ordinance Tar Lazio – Rome n.3837-2023 of 14-06-2023 (PDF 123.1 Kb)

Publication Request (PDF 178.4 Kb)

Resource Payback MT ORTH SRLRG 2439-2023 TAR Lazio – Rome) (PDF 479.3 Kb)