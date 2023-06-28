MTV Medical Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3791/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 5093/2023 proposed by MTV Medical Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, South Tyrolean Health Authority and in relation to Cook Italia Srl

Attachments:

A) public proclamation ordinance_MTV_Prov BOLZANO_202303791_03 (PDF 120.6 Kb)

B) MTV_BOLZANO _final constitution act_2_signed (2) (PDF 417.3 Kb)

MTV_DM Shelf Autonomous Province of Bolzano_fulfilment of ordinance-signed (2) (PDF 0.70 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

