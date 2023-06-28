MTV Medical Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3799/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 5191/2023 proposed by MTV Medical Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Marche Region, Regional Council, Health Department, Single Regional Health Authority, University Hospital delle Marche, Ospedali Riuniti Marche Nord Hospital, Inrca – Irccs National Institute of Hospitalization and Care for the Elderly, Local Health Authority of Macerata, Local Health Authority of Pesaro and Urbino, Local Health Authority of Fermo, Local Health Authority of Ancona, Local Health Authority Territorial of Ascoli Piceno.

Attachments:

A) public ordinance for MTV proclamations_MARCHE region_202303799_03 (1) (PDF 121.8 Kb)

B) MTV_MARCHE _final deed of incorporation_signed (1) (PDF 446.8 Kb)

MTV_shelf DM Marche Region_fulfillment ordinance-signed (1) (PDF 0.70 Mb)

