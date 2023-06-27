Home » MTV Medical Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

MTV Medical Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3492/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4751/2023 proposed by MTV Medical Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, ASL 01 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, ASL 02 Lanciano Vasto Chieti, ASL 03 breaking latest news, ASL 04 Teramo and against Cook Italia

Attachments:

A) Ordinance (PDF 124.4 Kb)

B) MTV_ABRUZZO _final constitution act-signed (PDF 0.81 Mb)

MTV_shelf DM Abruzzo Region_fulfillment ordinance-signed (2) (PDF 0.70 Mb)

