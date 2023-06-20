Much love can not die. A daughter knows (06/20/2023)

“Other people’s mothers are at work. Mine is almost always at home, since I was in first grade. She says her job is to heal. And love me from morning to night.”

Lea is ten years old when she discovers that her mother is about to die. And she learns it in the worst way: at school, during recess, from her best friend Noa.

From that moment everything changes forever: the anger and the ache they overwhelm her existence and lead her to believe that as long as she hates Noa, her mother will not die. It doesn’t matter if she will have to give up an inseparable friend, football practice and school: she is willing to do anything to block time.

But life doesn’t stop: it flows forward like a silent and invisible river that envelops Lea’s family and all the people who gravitate around it. There are good days and days when the sun hides behind the clouds, there are flashes of normality and secret fearsthere are water balloon battles and the desire to leave in the direction of the stars… And there is, deep down, a certainty that will never abandon Lea: so much love can’t die.

With great delicacy and intuition, the author Moni Nilsson represents in this book, Much love can not die, indeed, one of the strongest pains one can experience, that of the premature loss of the mother.

I Lea’s feelings emerge in all their intensity from the pages written in the first person, investigating fundamental themes such as suffering, anger management, the importance of friendship and community in difficult moments and understanding each other, the desire to be normal and not to feel pitied.

“When we got home, Mum got sick again and lost all her curly hair. On her shiny head I drew a ray that didn’t turn out very well, a dolphin and a blue-striped fish. I wanted her to think more about our trip than about the illness. And me too. It’s nicer to think of French Polynesia than of cancer.”

Lea’s family is a kaleidoscope which reflects all possible types of human reactions to pain and mourning and Nilsson tells every behavior in an understanding and never judgmental way, using the lenses of a girl who is learning to understand the world.

The deathpresented as a natural element of lifehowever difficult to understand, is faced with a secular approach and a lot of space is reserved for the voices and affection of all those who gravitate around Lea’s mother – her closest friends, her husband, children, neighbors – making the novel honest, accessible and useful for bringing children closer to the sensitive issue of mourning.

“Can I give you a hand?” Lucas asks as I’m painting the coffin in the living room, where my mother’s hospital bed used to be. “Yes” I reply. I paint sharks, dolphins and rays. I paint the big chestnut tree on the hill in the park […] Lucas and I paint. And we paint. And we listen to his favorite music. For days and days. Let’s get back to life by painting. Mommy is everywhere.”

Info

Much love can not die

by Moni Nilsson

translation by Samantha K. Milton Knowles

Age: 10+

Black Egg Editions