The post-Covid period sees the flu spreading with symptoms that often overlap, triggering strong concerns. According to Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the Policlinico San Martino hospital in Genoa, the data from the Influnet report with 762,000 Italians in bed in the last week alone, tell us that “the flu has come back worse than it left us in 2019 and started like rocketing, we’re back to the driving force of the 2009 flu with high numbers ahead of the season. We have important numbers already at the end of November. Surely today it is scary also for all that it carries with it with a quantity of pan-flu viruses, pneumococcal diseases and even pneumonia. Someone says let’s put the masks back on, I say absolutely not. These microorganisms must circulate and have always circulated, we must protect ourselves but how? For example, we have lost a lot of coverage for pneumococcus, pneumonia vaccination, but also those for flu ».

Thus Bassetti at beraking latest news. The flu curve “will continue to grow because this is only the beginning”, warns the infectious disease specialist. «Today the incidence is very high among young children, but where will adults and then grandparents arrive. Will the former lose a few days of school but will the grandparents end up in the hospital? The elderly – Bassetti suggests in conclusion – in these two weeks that separate us from Christmas, instead of running to get presents, run to get the flu shot”.