The cold winter has the immune system firmly under control and causes numerous colds. Unpleasant mucus in the throat is not uncommon. Here’s how to get rid of him.

Mucus in the throat is an unsightly side effect of the common cold and is accompanied by frequent clearing and coughing. The mucus symptom usually occurs in combination with a strong runny nose. After all, the nose, throat and throat are closely related. Even though the cold wears off, phlegm likes to linger. These five home remedies can help get rid of phlegm in your throat.

1. Drink a lot



Drinking sounds easy. Nevertheless, many people forget to drink enough fluids. In particular, those who suffer from a cold have an increased need. Unsweetened teas and water are ideal. You can drink as much of it as you want because it doesn’t contain any questionable ingredients. This is how you flush out the unpleasant mucus and liquefy stuck mucus so that it can drain off better.

2. Purifying nasal douche



Aids that do not require chemicals protect the mucous membranes and ensure a lasting effect. A simple and very effective way to get rid of mucus in your throat is to use a nasal douche. You use the nasal douche in combination with a gentle Nasal rinsing salt. It comes without preservatives and chemical additives and ensures that the mucus is gently rinsed out of the nose, throat and throat area. In addition, the process moistens the mucous membranes and stabilizes them again. This not only provides quick relief, but also prevents new infections. You can find good nasal douches in various pharmacies or here online.

Tipp: A nasal douche is also a good investment for allergy sufferers, because allergy sufferers know the unpleasant symptoms of an allergy, which can also include mucus and scratchy throat.

3. Antibacterial Ginger



Ginger is considered a natural remedy and is said to be able to heal infections thanks to its antibacterial effect. The infection that causes the mucus is fought in this way without chemicals. It is best to use a fresh ginger root and pour hot water over it. You can find ginger in every supermarket. If you don’t like the spicy taste, you can add lemon. The tea tastes pleasantly sour and the spiciness fades into the background. You can add a sweet note by adding honey to the tea. Lemon has the positive side effect that it contains a lot of vitamin C. This also strengthens the weakened immune system. If you are looking for a simple way to prepare healthy tea, you will find highly concentrated ginger in retail outlets or online Organic Ginger Juice.

4. Natural apple cider vinegar



Apple cider vinegar is said to have the ability to break down mucus in the throat. Mix two tablespoons with warm water and gargle with it. This will get rid of the annoying mucus and flush out the bacteria. When buying apple cider vinegar, make sure that it is untreated and naturally cloudy apple cider vinegar. It is the only one that contains valuable ingredients such as various vitamins and trace elements. For example, you can find one here naturally cloudy organic apple cider vinegar on Amazon.

5. Soothing Honey



Honey can have a soothing and soothing effect on irritated mucous membranes. It lies on the mucous membranes and is said to reduce the urge to cough. You can also use it to sweeten different teas. Ginger tea and co. taste better this way and it is even easier to absorb a lot of liquid.

Mucus in the throat: common causes



There are various reasons for a congested throat. The common cold often brings with it mucus, which slowly disappears as the cold subsides. The following three causes are also common, but are more persistent and can become chronic.

Chronic sinusitis



A typical symptom of chronic sinusitis is discharge of secretions, which first flows from the back of the nose into the nasopharynx and then into the lower pharynx. Chronic sinusitis is often misjudged because the mucus in the throat, which can also lead to a dry cough, a lumpy feeling and the urge to clear your throat, is not associated with the disease. Chronic inflammation of the sinuses is usually caused by a delayed cold with simultaneously narrow main nasal cavities, a crooked nasal septum or enlarged nasal conchae. The ventilation of the nose is restricted and the nose is less able to fight off an infection, so that swelling of the mucous membranes in the area of ​​the deep nasal sections can remain and develop into chronic inflammation. Mucus in the throat can then become a constant companion and disrupt everyday life.

Allergic diseases



An inhalation allergy, i.e. an allergy to allergens that enter through the respiratory tract such as pollen, animal hair, house dust mites or mold spores, can lead to constant irritation of the pharynx, larynx and nasal mucous membranes. Increased mucus in the throat can then often occur. This condition is particularly distressing for people who are susceptible to year-round allergens such as dust mites, mold and pet dander. A seasonal allergy such as hay fever is usually acute at certain times of the year and then subsides again.

Chronic mouth breathing



People breathe through their nose because the nose warms, filters, and humidifies the incoming air before it travels into the deep airways. But people often breathe through their mouths instead of through their noses. Dry air bypasses the nose and goes directly into the throat, where it can lead to dry mucous membranes. The result can be thickened secretion, which is perceived as mucus in the throat.

Note: This article contains general information and cannot replace a visit to a doctor.

