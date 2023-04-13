Are your little tomato plants growing happily, waiting for the day when they can finally go outside? Since there is still a while to go, you can start thinking about future care and get a few things you need (you could build a tomato house, for example). One part of the care, which is not mandatory but very useful, is mulching the plants. Not quite sure what purpose it serves? We summarize the benefits as well as what you can use to mulch your tomatoes.

What is mulch actually good for?

Perhaps you, as a hobby gardener, have never had anything to do with mulching or have always thought that the mulch layer on beds is simply for aesthetic purposes. Mulch has other great properties for your bed. What are the benefits of mulching vegetables like tomatoes?

The layer of mulch material is a good one sun protection . It ensures that the soil does not dry out as quickly, which means that you do not have to water as often. In addition, the mulch layer keeps the soil around the roots cool in summer. This means that heat can be stored before and after the summer.

. It ensures that the soil does not dry out as quickly, which means that you do not have to water as often. In addition, the mulch layer keeps the soil around the roots cool in summer. This means that heat can be stored before and after the summer. Since no sun reaches the ground, other plants also have no chance to grow. This means that with mulch you get the best possible weed prevent in a natural way – so you can mulch without any chemical weed control agents!

prevent in a natural way – so you can mulch without any chemical weed control agents! Also as fertilizer the material used functions. As it naturally decomposes over time, it also gradually releases nutrients to the surrounding plants.

the material used functions. As it naturally decomposes over time, it also gradually releases nutrients to the surrounding plants. Die structure of the soil is clearly improved. Mulch prevents the soil from compacting, as it gives the soil a kind of protective layer and is therefore no longer exposed to winds and direct rain. This also prevents the soil from eroding.

When should you apply mulch material?

As already mentioned, a positive characteristic of mulching is that heat can be retained. But for this purpose you should of course not raise the mulch layer too early (then you would keep the still cold soil cool). As you know, the tomato plants come to the ice saints or afterwards to the open ground. If there have already been a few sunny, warm days before, you can mulch the tomatoes right away. If not, you’d better wait for a little warmth.

Another benefit of early mulching is that since the weather is still quite wet, the decomposition process will also start relatively quickly and provide the plants with nutrients. Otherwise, from now on, make sure to always keep the plants covered with mulch: Depending on the mulch material, the layer will decompose faster, sometimes more slowly and must therefore be renewed at different times.

What to mulch tomatoes with?

A wide variety of materials are available if you want to mulch the tomatoes in the vegetable patch. We list a few suitable and non-suitable options below. Furthermore, note that:

You use finer material when the plants are young and more tender.

the mulch layer is two to three centimeters thick. If it is too thick, rot can occur as too much moisture is accumulated for too long, which in turn makes the plants sick. It is therefore better to opt for less and apply the material more often (you are welcome to change this).

there is a small gap between the mulch and the stem of the plant.

Mulch tomatoes with grass clippings and other plant materials

You can come with me lawn clippings mulch, with Heu, straw and even with not yet decomposed compost. The latter is best worked into the garden soil for this purpose, while the other mulch materials are simply spread around the plant. It is important that you let the grass clippings dry beforehand. In this way you mulch with hay, so to speak. Learn more about mulching grass clippings here.

Do you want to mulch with Stroh? This material is particularly suitable for a second, upper layer. The soft straw cushions the water splashes when watering and, as you know, the tomato plants should be protected from water on the leaves and branches anyway.

Self Laub can be used. Choose preferably maple, birch or beech leaves here, but not sour foliage (see below).

Animal waste products as tomato mulch

Horn shavings and manure are well suited and can also be incorporated a little into the soil. It is best to use this in combination with compost and work it into the soil.

Not suitable:

Bark mulch as it removes nitrogen from plants and makes the soil acidic.

Straw alone deprives the plants of nutrients. It is only suitable for an upper, additional layer.

Theoretically, wood chips for the garden would be suitable, but the origin of the tree is usually not known. This could have been contaminated and the wood could have been treated. Here it behaves like with wood ash as fertilizer. However, you can use the mulch material for non-edible plants.

Chestnut or oak leaves rot very slowly and acidify the soil.

Is nettle suitable as a mulch?

However. So if you have an unwanted nettle corner that you have to weed regularly anyway, you can use the vegetable waste to mulch your tomatoes. It is up to you whether you spread them out in their entirety or chop them up beforehand. The only difference is that the crushed plants decompose faster and also release nutrients (especially nitrogen) faster.

You can find out more about mulching in this article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

