Multi-resistant bacteria found in supermarket meat in Spain: risk of serious infections

A study by the University of Santiago de Compostela has revealed that over 40% of the meat sold in Spain is contaminated with a superbug.

The research was carried out by analyzing 100 randomly selected meat products from Spanish supermarkets. Strains of two superbugs, Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Klebsiella pneumoniae, capable of causing serious infections in humans, were found in 40 percent of chickens, turkeys, cattle and pigs tested, according to the researchers’ data. Specifically, 40 of the 100 products tested contained multidrug-resistant E. coli.

In the analysis of 100 products, 40 of them were found to contain multidrug-resistant Escherichia coli, including strains that produce extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBLs), enzymes capable of conferring resistance to most commonly used antibiotics, including penicillins, cephalosporins and aztreonam monobactam. Multiresistant bacteria were identified in 68% of turkey samples, 56% of chicken samples, 16% of beef samples and 12% of pork samples. According to the researchers, poultry appears to be the most contaminated type of meat, probably due to differences in breeding and slaughtering.

27% of the meat samples analyzed contained potentially extraintestinal pathogenic Escherichia coli (ExPEC) strains, capable of causing diseases outside the gastrointestinal tract, such as urinary tract infections, and considered a leading cause of sepsis or bacteraemia in adults and the second most common cause of meningitis in infants. In addition, another 6% of the samples analyzed contained Escherichia coli strains belonging to ExPECs, which can cause serious urinary tract infections. Finally, 1% of the meat samples contained strains of Escherichia coli carrying the mcr-1 gene, which gives the bacterium some resistance to colistin, an old antibiotic of last choice in the treatment of infections caused by germs resistant to all others antibiotics.

In previous research, the authors of this study found high levels of contamination with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, potentially capable of causing serious infections in humans, chicken and turkey. With this latest study, they have shown that other types of meat, such as beef and pork, can also be contaminated and pose a potential danger to human health. Therefore, it is hoped that regular checks on the levels of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including those belonging to ExPEC, in meat will soon be introduced.

Dr Azucena Mora Gutiérrez, author of the study, said that action could be taken “by setting up surveillance laboratories to enable the timely detection of high-risk bacteria in farm animals and meat, and to evaluate the consequences of restrictions on the use of antibiotics in veterinary medicine, required by the EU”. “And again with the use of vaccines on farms to reduce the presence of specific multi-resistant bacteria and pathogens in food-producing animals, which would reduce the risks for consumers,” she added.